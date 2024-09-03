Since three months ago Pixar It is in a period of glory, that is due to the very good premiere it had Inside Out 2a sequel to the project we saw in 2015, which for some reason has managed to surpass its predecessor in terms of media reviews and earnings at the cinema. In fact, it has become one of the most successful animated films, surpassing others on the market that at the time were seen as difficult to beat.

This weekend, Disney re-released the film in over 1,000 theaters nationwide, approaching three months since its release. Despite having debuted on digital platforms and having broken numerous box office records, the successful animated sequel continues to rack up achievements. It recently moved up one spot on the list of the highest-grossing films worldwide and is expected to soon enter the all-time top 10 at the domestic box office.

With a gross of $650 million in the United States and $1.01 billion in international markets, it has accumulated $1.666 billion globally, surpassing the remake of The Lion King of 2019 on the list of the highest-grossing films of all time. It currently ranks as the ninth most successful film in history, only behind hits such as Jurassic world, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame.

It remains the biggest film success of the year, even surpassing Deadpool & Wolverine. It has also established itself as the highest-grossing animated film in history and the crowning achievement in Pixar’s career. With a budget of $200 million, the film generated nearly $400 million in its worldwide debut and has remained in the top 10 at the box office ever since.

Remember that you can already see this animated film in digital format. There is still no date for its arrival in Disney+.

Via: Collider

Author’s note: It’s a good movie, but I don’t think it’s as good as other products, even the first part. It would be cool to see it again on streaming though.