It arrived in theaters on June 19th Inside Out 2the new film Disney Pixar directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen. The protagonist is Riley again, but this time she is grown up and her mind is that of a teenager, driven by her emotions via an imaginary console.

The balance of the headquarters is upset by the arrival of a new presence, Anxiety, which makes its way through the already existing Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust. They will then join them Envy, Boredom And Embarrassment. So a lot of hustle and bustle to lead the little girl on the right path but, despite the difficulties brought by the new sensations, Riley’s soul will learn that their different facets can help shape her own self, and she will take the good from every emotion.

A complex emotion

The Italian voices chosen to represent the strange characters are very intriguing. Let’s start with the brilliant Pilar Fogliati who plays Ansia, a high-energy bustle who eagerly makes sure Riley is prepared for every single failure. “My job is to worry about the problems you can’t see.”

This is how this funny character appears who makes you laugh as much as possible empathize: we live in a society where the state of mind of anxiety reigns supreme, especially among the youngest. At the press conference held on the occasion of the film’s preview, Pilar states that she had a lot of fun taking on the guise of this emotion:

It’s interesting that we talk about anxiety at 13 years old. There is a greater curiosity nowadays for emotions and it was a pleasure to give voice to this one in particular, to make it clear that she is not bad, she is there for you.

Ansia is determined to ensure at all costs that Riley fits in with her schoolmates, armed with meticulously organized plans, she is always ten steps ahead of the others: she has a difficult character but wants to achieve her goals at all costs.

The tired Ennui is instead played by Deva Cassel. With bored and apathetic features, this state of mind well symbolizes adolescent indifference. Deva’s calm and veiled voice also fits perfectly with the character. «It is necessary and important to also know how to be bored in life» claims the actress.

We then welcome Marta Filippi as Envy, the emotion that leads Riley to collide with everything she doesn’t have. However, it is not a negative jealousy, Marta is keen to specify, but a sort of admiration towards everything Riley could aspire to.

And finally the tender Embarrassmentof few words and a few verses, is the voice of the fantastic Federico Cesari. Imbarazzo loves to stay on the sidelines, he is shy but ready to throw himself on the console whenever a great uncomfortable situation threatens.

Riley instead speak through the voice of Sara Ciocca. Their union is beautiful, as the actress-dubber tells us that for her playing the protagonist was like living an internal experience. Sara is experiencing the same period of confusion as Riley, she is also a teenager, and she well understands the sudden changes in mood that her character experiences: “I often wonder who is driving my emotions.”

Inside Out 2 surpasses its predecessor

Inside Out 2 is aimed at a larger audience than Inside Out, and engages more its audience, making more complex and refined emotions the protagonists. The spectator’s curiosity is therefore more stimulated, recognizing himself better in the latter. Definitely a great product more interesting And less basic of the first film, one of the few sequels that succeeded better than its predecessor.

The look exhilarating The film is not to be underestimated: the gags are fabulous and you can laugh out loud. Let’s not forget that being moved during the story is a must, seeing how Riley relates to the world around her differently as she grows up represents the story of all of us.

Although the film addresses wait of human life very simple and newspapersrealize how the power of emotions affects on the protagonist’s choices automatically generates a very strong effect in our emotions. The animated film manages to trigger our inner world almost like a real film, and this is no small feat. Run to cinema to see it!