













Inside Out 2 launches a trailer full of new emotions that reveals its release date | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Disney and Pixar just released a new trailer for Inside Out 2. Thanks to this we have an extended look at its history In addition, it introduces us to a group of new emotions that Riley will have to deal with. Here we share them with you.

The first advance of Inside Out 2 He already presented us with the arrival of Ansiedad. Now we find that she comes with three other new companions who undoubtedly emerged due to the arrival of adolescence. These are Envy, Ennui (or boredom) and the enormous Shame.

Although the reason is not specified, it seems that Riley's original emotions will clash with the new ones. This will make them embark on a new journey through the young woman's mind, although this time they will do it in a group. Let us remember that in the previous one it was only Joy and Sadness who had their odyssey.

We recommend you: Intensely 2 will talk to us about anxiety and demonstrates it in this trailer

At the end of this preview the release date for Inside Out 2. It will be June 13 when it hits theaters. It will surely be one of the big bets of this year's summer for Disney and Pixar. Were you excited about this new development?

What do we know about Inside Out 2?

As both developments so far have shown, Inside Out 2 will focus on Riley and her entry into adolescence. As she turns 13 and enters a new school, new emotions begin to arise in her. In addition to this, there is an apparent remodeling and destruction of the headquarters that the previous emotions knew.

Source: Pixar

Behind the scenes the film will be directed by Kelsey Mann in her directorial debut. Although she had already worked on other Pixar films such as Lightyear and Items. Her screenplay was written by Meg LeFauve, who also wrote the previous one. Will it live up to the first one?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)