When Pixar announced that they were planning to work on sequels, rather than completely new films, some people were skeptical of this move, especially after seeing the failure of films like The Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory. The first production in this initiative was Inside Out 2which hit theaters in mid-June, and It has already become the most successful animated film in history.

According to Disney, Inside Out 2 has grossed over $1.462 billion at the box office, surpassing the $1.454 billion of FrozenThis positions Pixar’s work as the most successful animated film in history, the thirteenth most successful film in history overall, and Disney’s ninth most profitable production.

Inside Out 2 It was already considered the most successful film of the year, surpassing productions such as Dune Part II. Yes ok Deadpool & Wolverine can get this position in a few weeks, it is clear the impact that Pixar has had on the film industry, and it is surely an achievement that will give them the confidence to work on sequels like Toy Story 5and other similar projects.

With this financial achievement, it’s very probable that Inside Out 2 be considered for an Oscar at the next Academy ceremonyan award that he may also win. In related topics, Inside Out 2 breaks Pixar’s record. Likewise, this is the beautiful popcorn machine from this film.

Author’s Note:

Pixar’s work is impressive. Inside Out 2 is a great film, but I don’t think it’s the best animated work of the year. While it hasn’t been released in our region yet, Look Back could be a worthy contender this year. While it won’t get this much money, critical reception will probably be better.

Via: Comic book