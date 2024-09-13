Inside Out 2 It was released on June 14, 2024 in theaters, and after being a box office success, it was reported on official networks that it will soon arrive on streaming platforms. Disney Plus will embrace Riley, the young protagonist, and will allow us to watch the title soon in the comfort of our home.

Inside Out 2 will be added to the Disney Plus catalog on September 15, 2025.

Inside Out 2 It was crowned, up to this moment, as the highest-grossing animated film of all time, For obvious reasons, it is also the highest-grossing installment of 2024. It seems that the odyssey that Riley goes through, along with all its emotions, will be worth it in every sense.

Inside Out 2 It is now ranked eighth among the highest-grossing films of all time.behind Avatar , Avengers: Endgame , Avatar: The Way of Water , Titanic , Star Wars: The Force Awakens , Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home And now that it’s about to jump to its streaming platform, we assume it’ll just stay there.

If you haven’t seen the title in theaters, now is your time to take advantage and watch it from home, and if you loved it at the big screening, congratulations, you can now repeat it on repeat from the comfort of your home. Autumn is starting off sweetly!

What is Inside Out 2 about?

Here is the official synopsis:

“Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of young teen Riley, just as the headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something completely unexpected: new emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who have long been on their own, and who up until now were running a successful operation in every sense, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it seems she’s not alone…”

Inside Out It rose as a success from the beginning, especially now that everyone says that it is okay to express and recognize our emotions to manage them better, due to multiple issues that plague society —both adolescent and adult—Pixar’s film is beautiful for presenting a clean and honest canvas.

