Now it’s official: Inside Out 2 He entered history as the highest grossing Disney Pixar film ever in the history of the film studio, having finally even surpassed The Incredibles 2 and placing fourth among animated films overall.
The good thing is that it’s still there room for improvement furthermore, considering that it has been out for less than a month, therefore it will have the opportunity to collect further proceeds from the cinema, being still in the middle of the distribution cycle and with the summer period ahead.
Inside Out 2 is, according to data updated yesterday, at 1.251 billion dollars box office gross, placing it above Incredibles 2, which grossed $1.243 billion and was the top Pixar production.
Record after record for Inside Out 2
So we have a new film at the top of Disney Pixar’s historic charts, with Inside Out 2 continuing to churn out impressive numbers.
It’s not over yet, though, because there are still several weeks ahead to get even higher.
The Inside Out sequel currently sits at #4 on the all-time top-grossing animated film charts, trailing Frozen 2 at #1 ($1.451 billion), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.361 billion), and Frozen ($1.274 billion).
As we saw just a few days after its release, Inside Out 2 became the highest-grossing film of 2024, but the records apparently continue, despite a critical reception that has not been on par with that reserved for the first chapter.
#recordbreaker #highestgrossing #Disney #Pixar #film #studios #history
purple pharmacy mexico price list
https://cmqpharma.com/# buying prescription drugs in mexico
mexican rx online