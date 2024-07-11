Now it’s official: Inside Out 2 He entered history as the highest grossing Disney Pixar film ever in the history of the film studio, having finally even surpassed The Incredibles 2 and placing fourth among animated films overall.

The good thing is that it’s still there room for improvement furthermore, considering that it has been out for less than a month, therefore it will have the opportunity to collect further proceeds from the cinema, being still in the middle of the distribution cycle and with the summer period ahead.

Inside Out 2 is, according to data updated yesterday, at 1.251 billion dollars box office gross, placing it above Incredibles 2, which grossed $1.243 billion and was the top Pixar production.