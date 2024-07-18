Inside Out 2 has surpassed Super Mario Bros. The Movie becoming the second highest-grossing animated film ever at the box office as reported by Collider and confirmed by Box Office Mojo. The Disney Pixar film has grossed $578.3 million in North America and $1.37 billion globally, beating Mario and his colleagues.

Frozen 2 Goal

For comparison’s sake, Super Mario Bros. The Movie grossed $574.9 million in the U.S. and Canada while in theaters last year and $787.1 million worldwide, for a grand total of $1.36 billion. Inside Out 2 went one better and now It could become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Bowser in Super Mario Bros. The Movie

It is currently the highest-grossing film of 2024 and has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office in record time. The film also surpassed Incredibles 2 to become Pixar’s highest-grossing film ever and now trails Frozen 2, which has earned $1.45 billion overall. Note that the competition is entirely internal to Disney.

Inside Out 2 takes place in the mind of a Riley now grown up since the first episode, who now has to deal with the dramas of adolescence. Her emotions have become more numerous and complex, with more varied interactions. Evidently the audience has remained involved in this fun story made of rose-water psychology and many brilliant ideas.