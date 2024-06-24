Variety predicts Inside Out 2 will become the first film of 2024 to earn money 1 billion dollars worldwide . Obviously the earnings are not an indicator of the quality of the two films, which also attract very different audiences and can hardly be compared from other points of view.

Inside Out 2 of Disney and Pixar is now the film that has grossed more in 2024 , surpassing Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Part 2. The animated film grossed 724 million dollars at the box office worldwide against a budget of $200 million, beating Dune Part 2 which grossed $711 million globally against a budget of $190 million.

Data from the first Inside Out

The first film, directed by Pete Docter, arrived in theaters in 2015 after more than five years of development and grossed $858 million against a budget of 175 million. For the moment the new film is therefore behind the first, but it will have plenty of time to surpass these figures. Furthermore, we remember that the first Inside Out won the award for best animated film at the 88th edition of the Academy Awards.

Paul Atreides from Dune Part 2

The film takes us back into the head of protagonist, Riley, who is now a teenager. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust seem to have everything against you at last, but new emotions come into play and upset the whole situation for a new, literally emotional adventure.

Remaining at Disney, the second season of Andor has a release date on Disney+, according to actress Adria Arjona.