The meteoric career of Inside Out 2 (Inside Out 2 in the original; Inside Out 2in Latin America) does not seem to have a ceiling. The Disney film continues to climb positions and with almost 1.5 billion dollars raised it is already the highest grossing animated feature film in history, so much so that it has surpassed the second part of Frozen in figures. According to the weekly box office figures published on Wednesday, the second part about the emotions of the now teenage Riley has managed to collect 601 million dollars (545 million euros) in the United States and another 861 million (794 million in euros) in the rest of the world, which amounts to a total of 1,462 million dollars (1,347 in euros).

From his X account (formerly Twitter), the Disney Animation Studios They wanted to celebrate it in a very graphic way: in a very Olympic and sporting moment, Elsa and Anna, the protagonists of Frozenthey have handed over a torch to Joy and especially to the newcomer and successful Ansiedad, perched on the snowman Olaf. “We are absolutely overwhelmed by all the love that Inside Out 2 has received from all over the world. Thank you for joining us on this incredible emotional roller coaster,” wrote the film’s director and producer, Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen. in X.

The strength of the film is causing it to surpass one historic figure after another. If in the summer of 2023 it was Barbie who, tinting everything in pink, took over the global box office (it was Warner’s most watched film, above Harry Potter), Inside Out 2 is not far behind. It is already the 13th highest grossing film in history, surpassing precisely Barbiewhich now ranks 14th.

Of the 10 highest grossing animated films, seven are from Disney; of these, five are from the Pixar studio (which the house of the mouse bought in 2006 for 7.4 billion dollars at the time, which would be almost 12 billion today) and of all of them this is the highest grossing. Nine years later, the second part of Reverse It is already the film that has made the most money in all of 2024 and the only one that has managed to surpass 1 billion dollars. In fact, it has already become the fastest animated film to cross that barrier: it was released in mid-June (on the 12th or 14th, depending on the market) and it has done so in just 19 days; in its first weekend it already reached 300 million. All this has allowed it to comfortably amortize its cost, which was around 200 million dollars: it has recovered the investment and multiplied it by seven.

There are also markets where it hasn’t even been released yet, such as Japan, where it arrives on August 1, which guarantees it more revenue. There are even countries where it has become the most-watched film, in absolute terms, in its history: in Mexico (where it has grossed almost 100 million dollars, making it its second market outside the US), Brazil (the third, with 74 million), Chile and Colombia.

The figures, however, would have a small note on the side, because Inside Out 2 has not yet surpassed the remake of The Lion King 2019. In August five years ago this became the highest-grossing animated film in history, thanks to its 1.666 billion dollars in revenue (just over 2,000, with inflation), which then ousted Frozen. However, it is technically computer generated, not animated with drawings, so Inside Out 2 would win. In addition, it is certain that the film, with a week of July and all of August ahead of it and with its arrival in Japan, will continue to rake in many millions in theaters during the summer and may even surpass Simba’s adventures.

