It is no secret that Inside Out 2 is the most successful film of the year. With more than $1.649 billion dollars collected worldwide, Pixar’s work has set new records. Now, recently, it was revealed that this film has become the first animated feature film to gross more than $1 billion outside the United States.

Of the 55 films that have surpassed the billion dollar mark, only 12 have managed to surpass this mark in the international market, not counting the United States. While we find the remake of The Lion KingDisney considered a live action production, hence Inside Out 2 It is the first animated film to be part of this select group.

Of the billion dollars, among the countries with the most money contributed to this figure, we find Mexico ($102.2 million), Brazil ($80 million), United Kingdom ($72.7 million), France ($62.6 million) and South Korea ($60.8 million). In the United States, the sequel has managed to gross more than $646.3 million dollars.

This has been one of Disney’s best summers. Not only Inside Out 2 It is a resounding success, but Deadpool & Wolverine has also surpassed $1 billion at the box office. Along with this, Alien: Romulus has enjoyed a positive start, with more than $225.4 raised so far.

It will be interesting to see how Disney fares in the year’s challenge, Considering that they no longer have any major cards. On related topics, there is already a release date for the Blu-ray of Inside Out 2. Similarly, this would be one of the new emotions for the next film.

Author’s Note:

It’s amazing the impact it has had Inside Out 2. Prior to its release, there was no indication that this film would be as successful as we are seeing right now. So it shouldn’t be a big surprise to hear that Pixar is going all in on sequels.

