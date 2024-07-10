Since its premiere a couple of months ago, Inside Out 2 It has managed to position itself among the fans’ favorite films, since it has broken some very important box office records, since first it has been one of the films that has managed to raise the most in a weekend and that was followed by in Mexico became the country’s animated production. However, things don’t stop there, and it seems that this product wants to go much further, achieving a global brand for the company itself. Pixar.

The film is confirmed to have surpassed The Incredibles 2 to become the animation studio’s highest-grossing film of all time, with worldwide box office ticket sales reaching $1.251 billion. They mention that it surpassed $1.242 billion and now sits behind the $1.274 billion of Frozenthe $1,361 billion of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the $1,451 billion of Frozen 2 on the list of the highest-grossing films of this genre.

It’s worth noting that it was also the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion worldwide, the first film since 2023’s Barbie to make $1 billion, and is the highest-grossing film of 2024. As for that last accolade, it has a huge lead over Dune: Part Two occupies with 711,844 million dollars.

