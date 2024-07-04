Disney and Pixar’s new animated film has already surpassed The Lion King, Frozen, Super Mario Bros. The Movie and all those films that have reached our country. It currently occupies eighth place worldwide.

Inside Out 2 has a cumulative box office total of $1,545 million pesos (about $84.3 million dollars) in Mexico, making it the highest-grossing animated film in history in Mexico. It is also the film with the best opening weekend in 2024.

As of last weekend, 20.9 million viewers had gone to movie theaters in Mexico to experience this emotionally charged cinematic experience.

The most popular animated film in Mexico is called Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 takes us through the mind of teenager Riley, who is experiencing changes in her feelings and tastes, so new emotions arrive in a short time.

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who have been performing a successful operation on Riley for a long time, are not sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Shame appear. Everything becomes chaotic for the main emotions, who must adapt to the changes.

The English voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

The best animated film so far is directed by Kelsey Mann but from now on it has a new rival: Despicable Me 4, which could surpass these figures.

