The movie ‘Inside Out 2’from Pixar, It became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, surpassing ‘Frozen II’, which previously led the list, Disney reported.

The movie ‘Inside Out 2’, directed by Kelsey Mann which follows the life of Riley, a girl entering adolescence and having to deal with new emotions, has surpassed 1.46 billion dollars worldwide since its release on June 14, while the second part of ‘Frozen’ reached 1.45 billion during its premiere in 2013.

‘Inside Out 2’, box office success

‘Inside Out 2’ also tops the list of The Walt Disney Company’s highest-grossing animated films. Among its many records, Pixar’s sequel is the fastest animated film to cross the $1 billion mark, doing so in 19 days, and is the highest-grossing film of 2024 to date.

Maya Hawke at the premiere of ‘Inside Out 2’. EFE/EPA/Allison Dinner

“’Inside Out 2′ “It’s a quintessential Pixar film, and it’s been incredible to see how deeply it has connected with people around the world,” Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement.

Pixar recovers from its bad streak

The success of the second part of ‘Inside Out’ comes after a rough patch that the Disney studio had been through since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when Pixar was forced to release some of its feature films through the Disney+ streaming platform.

No Disney animated film has generated more than $480 million at the global box office since 2019, according to data from US media outlet CNBC.