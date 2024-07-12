The film grossed $1.25 billion, beating “The Incredibles 2,” which grossed $1.24 billion at the box office.

The animated film “Inside Out 2” has become the highest-grossing film in Pixar’s history, grossing $1.25 billion worldwide. Previously, the position was held by “The Incredibles 2,” which grossed $1.24 billion during its run, according to the The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, Inside Out 2 is also the most successful film of 2024 and the 4th highest-grossing animated film of all time. It is behind “Frozen” (2013), “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” (2023) and “Frozen 2” (2019).

The film is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and written by Meg LeFauve. It was produced by Disney/Pixar, released on June 14 in theaters in the United States and on June 20 in Brazil.

The film, a sequel to “Inside Out” (2015) and which personifies the emotions of the teenager Riley during her personal maturation phase, had the biggest opening for an animated film in Brazil. It took more than 4.5 million people to the cinema.

The new feature film, compared to its predecessor, is the addition of new emotions to the protagonist’s “mental control room”, with a total of 9 emotions. They are: