The film is set to hit physical format on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD this week. It established itself as one of the highest-grossing releases of the summer, grossing $651 million in the United States and reaching a worldwide box office of $1.663 billion. Starring the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke and Ayo Edebiri, The film once again captured the hearts of audiences with the story of Riley’s emotions.

With a budget of $200 million before marketing expenses, the film is notable not only for its commercial success, but also for its incorporation of new emotions. Alongside the already familiar emotions of Joy, Fear, Sadness and Disgust, the film introduces characters such as Anxiety, Shame and Envy, further exploring the emotional complexity of its protagonist. This mix of emotional depth and visual creativity was key to its success.

Fans will be able to purchase the film in different formats starting on September 10th. The 4K Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD versions will range in price from $19.99 to $44.96, depending on the package chosen. Additionally, the physical releases will include bonus content, such as the New Emotions documentary, which details the creative process behind the emotional new characters.

On the other hand, another documentary titled Unlock the Vault will feature visual commentary from creatives Pixar about several key scenes from the film. This physical edition not only allows you to enjoy the animated hit in high quality, but also offers fans an exclusive look at the work behind one of the most beloved franchises.

As for the streaming premiere as Disney+there is no confirmed date yet.

Via: Forbes

Author’s note: With the film doing so well, it’s very possible that it will also be well received by fans. Plus, having it in top quality on disc will be the most incredible thing.