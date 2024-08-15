A couple of months ago it hit theaters Inside out 2a film that quickly became one of the most successful in history, speaking of the animated part and also when talking about film productions in general, because the public was invaded by nostalgia for the first part. With that in mind, many are wondering when it will be released in Blu Ray format, and fortunately there is already an answer that will please those most impatient to see it on their TV screen.

As mentioned in the film media portals, the next September 30th This will be the date chosen for users to order the Blu Ray in 4K edition from their preferred store or some more conventional ones that can be ordered in the market, since the DVD is usually included in the combo. The best thing is that it will have additional features to learn how certain animations of the new characters that arrived were made.

Here is the synopsis of the content:

New Emotions – Join the cast and crew as they discuss creating anxiety, shame, ennui, and envy. Unlocking The Vault – Explore inspiration from Riley’s repressed memories. Deleted Scenes Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something completely unexpected: new emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who have been running a successful operation, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up—and she’s not alone.

This confirmation of the launch has arrived for the United States and the United Kingdom, but it is very possible that it will arrive in parallel in Mexico and Latin America.

Via: Filmstories

Author’s note: The film features outstanding animation, so it will be worth seeing it in all its glory on Blu Ray.