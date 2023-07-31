All the prisoners in Sector C of the Villa de Etla prison follow the photographer taking a picture of the inmate in cell 13 with their eyes. No one speaks in the gallery. The only sound that can be heard comes from a television that, in the middle of the corridor, is broadcasting a heart program that until a minute ago was the main stimulus of the day. Leaning on the railing of the second floor or on benches at the doors of each cabin, the dozens of eyes do not lose detail of the click of the camera.

Pablo López Alavez poses with a hieratic gesture inside the gray cement cell that he shares with four other convicts, one of the last mornings of July. He has just finished an interview with EL PAÍS in which he explained his story: that of a Zapotec indigenous man from the mountains of Oaxaca persecuted for his iron defense of land and water, sentenced to 30 years in prison for a crime that, according to the United Nationsnever committed.

The guards wear black and López Alavez in khaki, like the rest of the prisoners, so that there is no doubt who is who. He is 54 years old and 13 of them have been spent within the walls of Cereso (the acronym for Social Readaptation Centers, a bureaucratic euphemism for not calling a prison a prison). He was arrested and imprisoned in 2010, accused of a murder that occurred three years earlier. The conviction came in 2017. He has defended his innocence from day one. Also the United Nations, which, on at least two occasions, has requested the Mexican State’s “immediate release” of him. The government has never responded.

According to the UN, his detention was “arbitrary”, the judicial process was plagued by “irregularities” and “significant violations”, the evidence against him was “inconsistent” and there was a “lack of consideration of the evidence presented by the defense that would prove that the defender was not at the scene when the murder was committed.” “The real reason for the arrest and trial of Mr. López Alavez is his activity as a defender of the human rights of his community,” concluded the international organization, which also established that the prisoner suffered “acts of ill-treatment, torture, and threats for part of prison officials.

Pablo López Alavez in front of his cell door, number 13. Rodrigo Oropeza

The interview takes place in a small, dirty, windowless prison room, under the white light of a bulb. The screeching of the locks, metal doors opening and closing, the white noise of the galleries, the calls over the public address system, a mass sung at the top of its lungs, slip into the recorder. It’s hot and the flies fly over López Alavez – short haircut, shaved mustache, large round face – while he tells his story calmly, with a serene voice and a Spanish that, he admits, is difficult for him at times. His native language is Zapotec, but there is no one inside the prison with whom he can speak it.

He was a peasant and a social leader in his community, San Miguel Aloápam. He spent his life defending the mountains against illegal and indiscriminate logging. His work earned him the enmity of chiefs and businessmen who used his power and influence to fabricate the accusation against him, according to human rights organizations. The prison is usually a place that breaks the spirit, a mathematical and at the same time simplistic design that reduces humanity to a number and a crime. In his case, it seems that the years behind bars have not broken his discipline, his capacity for resilience. It is difficult to find cracks, at least, in his speech.

—I do not regret being a defender of nature. Everything I have been doing is for the good of the future of my children and grandchildren, of my community. The water that comes down to the town comes from the hill that we preserve. Our grandparents protected him, they died, but we arrived. We are passing by, but our children will remain. I don’t know how many generations will pass and take advantage of everything we have fought for. If we let our municipality continue logging year after year, what will happen? In these years streams have dried up. If we don’t take care of the forest, everything will fall.

When the Zapotec was arrested, the PRI of Ulises Ruiz Ortiz (now an unlikely candidate for the presidency in the 2024 elections as an independent candidate) governed Oaxaca, an Administration marked by scandal and controversy. In the State there was a “pattern of violations” against defenders of nature and human rights, according to the UN. Like Damián Gallardo, a case identical to that of López Alavez: rural teacher and activist unjustly imprisoned. Mexico apologized this May for “serious violations of their human rights” and “arbitrary detention and torture”. Gallardo took advantage of the act of apology to demand the freedom of López Alavez. Now, the Zapotec takes over:

—The one who fabricated these crimes for me was the PRI government. Today I am making a statement to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: I hope my voice reaches his ears and that he takes action on the matter. I also make the statement to the lawyer Salomón Jara [gobernador actual de Oaxaca]. Please, do not forget the problems of indigenous people.

López Alavez during an interview on July 25. Rodrigo Oropeza

Kidnapping by a group of armed men

On August 15, 2010, López Alavez was driving home with his wife, Yolanda Pérez Cruz, and their grandson. A red van blocked their path. The driver got out: “Here the fuck has charged you,” he yelled. Fifteen men dressed in black, hooded, and with long weapons descended from the rear. When the social leader wanted to realize, the commando had immobilized the woman and the child on the ground. They beat him out, threw him face down into the vehicle and drove off. To confuse the trail, they changed the car several times.

The kidnappers drove to a plain that López Alavez could identify, near his town. “There I could see, there were men and women. When they got me out of the truck I heard a voice: ‘It’s him, kill him.’

One of the men approached:

— So far, it’s over, or do you want to live?

“I told him that this is not asked,” he says. “If you have it on well, then pull it [aprieta el gatillo]What are you waiting for?” he replied. The hitmen lost their temper and beat him up. Later, they covered his face and took him out of the place in another vehicle. When hours later he was able to see something, he verified that there were state police officers around him. They took him to the Etla jail. They never showed him an arrest warrant, no one identified themselves as a law enforcement officer. In prison, he found out that he was charged with murder.

Pablo López Alavez, in one of the inner courtyards of the prison. Rodrigo Oropeza

Carpentry, looms and hunger

The Etla prison is not a very large building, with 303 inmates, next to a cemetery, a chicken shop and a row of houses. The white and threadbare gray of the prison contrast with the green mountain horizon of Oaxaca in the background. The soccer field inside the prison, decorated with graffiti and murals, is deserted under the twelve o’clock sun.

López Alavez walks through the courtyard, closely followed by guards and journalists. Along the way, other prisoners pass by who greet them with shy but friendly smiles, say good morning and continue on with their business. At this time most of them are working, the only thing that can be done in here. In the carpentry, a warehouse without walls and with tin roofs, there are a couple of dozen inmates among logs, pallets, saws and hammers. An old man carves flowers out of wood with the pulse of a watchmaker, while two other inmates weave handicrafts on a loom that their families will later sell in the capital.

López Alavez in the carpentry workshop. Rodrigo Oropeza

The Zapotec spends here almost all day. He is now working on the structure of a bed that has nothing to envy to furniture stores. It’s almost done. He polishes the wood and gives the finishing touches. His wife gets him materials, tools and sells what he builds. Most of the money he earns goes to his family, who had to be relocated in the face of constant threats and now he lives precariously without being able to cultivate the fields that used to be his way of life.

Working is his way of staying sane. “In order not to be too focused on what is out there, I have to be working. With work I forget a little. That’s how I’m going.” The days in prison are all the same. López Alavez wakes up at half past five in the morning. He takes a shower. The guards call roll at seven. Afterwards, he goes to the carpentry. At one o’clock they call roll again. He continues working. At half past five he picks up, he returns to his sector, another count, a shower and work in the cell until he falls asleep, very soon. He eats twice a day — “three tortillas with a little bit of food” — and coffee in the afternoon. “It’s not enough, that’s why my family brings me food. Sometimes when they can’t come I get hungry”.

Hunger is almost his only complaint. López Alavez speaks without a hint of emotion, his head full of data and dates, but as if he were the lawyer in his own case and not the victim of a judicial setup that has kept him locked up for more than a decade. He is used to narrating his story over and over again: 13 is a long time to memorize your accusation, to know every detail, appeal and parade through courts that don’t listen to you. However, all his concern is for the people he left out of him, his relatives, his community. In his vocabulary, the first person singular is not conjugated, life is understood through the collective, through a “we” that weighs more than any notion of individuality.

He barely talks about him: about his feelings; of the inevitable days of loneliness that a human being suffers when he is behind bars; the frustration of living under 24-hour surveillance; the painful memory of freedom; the desire for human warmth; the nostalgia for the green mountains when the daily horizon is a cement wall; the festivals in the town; his favorite food; hugs from loved ones and all those places so common and at the same time so necessary for human beings.

Pablo López Alavez does carpentry work inside the prison. Rodrigo Oropeza

If asked what he misses the most, he answers that working in the fields. What is the first thing he will do when he leaves? Guarantee better living conditions for your family. “For example, today I talk to my family: ‘How are you?’ And they answer me: ‘It’s that a threatening call came to me here, it’s that they broke in here to rob me, I’m sick…’. My wife is the one who is suffering the most from her when she comes to visit me, that’s why she doesn’t come often, because they are going to persecute her”. Will he continue his defense of the land? Of course. In his answers there is no room for selfishness, there is no place for personal pleasures, just a story governed by an inflexible and extreme concept of sacrifice. After much scratching, the only thing he will recognize is:

—To date I have not gotten used to jail. I just play by the rules so that I can earn more privileges. The days of sadness are almost all, if I told you. My struggle, my effort, is what calms me down. There are times when he suddenly wants to dominate me [la tristeza]but as the blows come I have to face them in order to get ahead.

After the interview, the tour of the jail, the photos in the cell, López Alavez escorts the reporters out. He gives a big hug, thanks politely for the visit, asks for the phone numbers. The door closes with a clang and leaves him, once again, on the other side. August 15 marks the 13th anniversary of his confinement, 4,745 days away from his mountains. After a conviction, a ratification, various protections and appeals, going back and forth between the ins and outs of the system, his process is once again in the “investigation stage in the traditional penal system”, awaiting a new judicial decision that may release him or leave him behind bars. “The faith that I have to go out will come one day,” he confides. Hope is the last thing you lose.

