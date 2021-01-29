Brian Jarrad had recently announced that we would soon have Inside Infinite, and is here with new images of Halo Infinite, plus information quite interesting about its development. The truth is that we are increasingly anxious to know what will become of this game that is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated of the year. And that’s why Jarrad has said that there will be monthly development previews, usually on the last Thursday of each month.

In this preview, in addition to some interesting images that show more of the weapons that will be available, as well as a sample of the Halo Infinite universe. We recently did an article on everything we know about Zeta Halo, the place where all of our Halo Infinite adventures will take place. For now we can see some of the interesting new images of Halo Infinite.

Halo infinite may mean the return of the Inquisitor

In addition to the new Halo Infinite images, this Inside Infinite, has presented us with interesting details about the game. Among those we know there will be a new class of vehicle that will be a kind of fusion between a Warthog and a Scorpion. In addition, the arsenal that we will have in the game will no longer be limited to known weapons, plasma and kinetic weapons. There will be another type of weapon, one that has not been seen in any Halo until now. But of this we have only had the announcement. The details will be given to us later.

Other details they mention have to do with the respect 343 Industries have had for the Halo tradition to perform Halo Infinite. But also how hard they have worked to improve the AI ​​of the enemies, so they promise that they will have a complete renovation in their attack modes, they will learn from the player’s game mode and also will work differently depending on the scenario. We also know that there will be more weapon, vehicle, and armor content coming after launch.