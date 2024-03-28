SQUARE ENIX the first video of a series of “behind the scenes” releases online for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHwhich shows us the behind the scenes of the making of the title for PlayStation 5 released last February 29th, sequel to FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE.
The first episode of Inside FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is called “Shaping the World” and the following staff members participate in the video.
- Naoki Hamaguchi – Director
- Yoshinori Kitase – Producer
- Tetsuya Nomura – Creative Director
- Makoto Ise – Sound Director
- Mitsuto Suzuki – Composer
- Keiji Kawamori – Music Supervisor
- Shintaro Takai – Art Director
- Mizushi Sugawara – Environment Artwork Supervisor
- Takako Miyake – Environment Director
- Iichiro Yamaguchi – Lighting Director
- Hidekazu Miyake – Cutscene Director
- Junichi Hayashi – Cutscene Co-Director
- Akira Iwasawa – Facial Director
Inside FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Shaping the World
Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu
