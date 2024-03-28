SQUARE ENIX the first video of a series of “behind the scenes” releases online for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHwhich shows us the behind the scenes of the making of the title for PlayStation 5 released last February 29th, sequel to FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE.

The first episode of Inside FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is called “Shaping the World” and the following staff members participate in the video.

Naoki Hamaguchi – Director

Yoshinori Kitase – Producer

Tetsuya Nomura – Creative Director

Makoto Ise – Sound Director

Mitsuto Suzuki – Composer

Keiji Kawamori – Music Supervisor

Shintaro Takai – Art Director

Mizushi Sugawara – Environment Artwork Supervisor

Takako Miyake – Environment Director

Iichiro Yamaguchi – Lighting Director

Hidekazu Miyake – Cutscene Director

Junichi Hayashi – Cutscene Co-Director

Akira Iwasawa – Facial Director

Inside FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Shaping the World

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu