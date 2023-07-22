Inside Eurogamer is a podcast series exclusively for supporters of Eurogamer. You can support us for £3/€3/$3 a month to get ad-free viewing, exclusive content and more, all while helping us continue to do the work we do. There’s currently a free trial running, too, so you can try being a supporter out.

It’s episode three of Inside Eurogamer, the podcast where you’ll hear from the people at Eurogamer about the work we do, and the decisions we make behind the scenes about it.

In this episode, I talk to our newly appointed deputy editor Chris Tapsell about how he got the role, what it entails, and what his ideas are for Eurogamer going forward. His appointment of him means a transition period for Eurogamer is nearly at an end, which excites me. With Tom as editor-in-chief and Chris as deputy, the major pieces are now in place for the Starfield season and beyond.