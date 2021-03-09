The site is called InsertYouth (1). It was launched on February 9 by the Ministries of National Education and Labor. The goal, according to the communication of the Rue de Grenelle: to bring “Help for third-year students who are considering a career path”, and promote their integration into the labor market. Nothing but very commendable in appearance. Especially when we know the difficulties families have in navigating the jungle of training offers, in particular since the closure of the CIOs (information and guidance centers) by this same government.

In short: why not? However, you don’t need to spend a sleepless night exploring the site in question to understand that there is a wolf. And a big one. Example: does your teenager dream of cooking for others? Type “cook”: InserJeunes presents, in the left column, the various existing training courses, distinguished according to whether they take place within the framework of an apprenticeship or through the school sector. For each one, it directs you to the list of establishments that allow you to prepare it, located on a map: handy for finding the one closest to home.

But what do we see in the right column? Roughly, very roughly, accompanied by a pie chart, appears the insertion rate at six months – that is to say the number of pupils who, six months after leaving training, are actually employed. . In fact, it is this single criterion which decides the classification of the formations, the most “inserting” appearing first. And, oh surprise! It is almost always apprenticeship training that appears at the top of the page, with blazing integration rates. Thus, our cook is offered first, three apprenticeship training courses, the first vocational high school diploma not appearing until the 4the rank.

The six-month insertion rate does not tell the whole story

The bottom line is obvious: If you want to give your child the best possible chance of finding a job, then learning is the choice. The InserJeunes trap is all the more easy to close as the students who choose the vocational path mainly come from families who do not have a good grasp of the intricacies of the school system, families who, according to an agreed expression, “do not have the keys. To avoid such pitfalls.

Because the six-month insertion rate does not say everything. He does not say, in the first place, the rates of failure in apprenticeship, often very high because of numerous breaches of contract before term. Admittedly, these figures appear on the site. But in small. In very small. And they do not determine the ranking of formations. However, consulting them is instructive. Back to our cook: the “Share of contracts interrupted before their expiry” varies, depending on the training, between 40 and 50%. Largely enough to weight, when choosing his future, the posted insertion rates.

Let’s be fair, a third figure is available, barely larger than the dropout rates: that of continuing studies. And there, without too much surprise, the figures are rather to the advantage of the pro high school. Thus, if our future “top chef” opts for a CAP cuisine, he will know that in apprenticeship, 36% of those who preceded him were able to continue their studies, while in vocational high school, they are 45%. However, thanks to its higher integration rate, the CAP in apprenticeship is ranked 8e rank in InserJeunes, while the school CAP must be satisfied with the 11e rank…

A billion subsidy for employers, nothing for high schools

Admittedly, a final indicator is made available by the site. But this time you have to go and see the characteristics of each establishment to find it: this is its “added value”. In other words, the difference between the six-month insertion rate observed and the average rate observed for comparable establishments in terms of student profile and characteristics of the local labor market. An almost hidden figure, therefore, and yet useful: it is not the same thing to do a boiler-making CAP in an industrially damaged area or in a region that is still dynamic in this sector.

The result of this very oriented, even fragmented information, is that young people and their families are encouraged to orient themselves towards learning. This is neither a problem in itself – apprenticeship can be excellent training – nor a surprise: the government has been resolutely showing its choices in this area for months, allocating for example, in June 2020, 1 billion to subsidize apprenticeship contracts, making them almost free for employers, when professional high schools had no additional means to cope with the dropout caused by the first confinement.

Vocational high schools do not choose

You still have to do it fairly. This is clearly not the case here. Because, in addition to the rate of breach of contracts, another specificity of learning is that it sorts its students… upstream. It is easier to find a master of apprenticeship when you come from a family from the same professional sector, with the resulting network of acquaintances, than when you come from an “average” family. And then, finding a boss is like going for a job interview: the acceptance criteria are not transparent, and discrimination is a reality. In short: learning involves an unacknowledged but very real social sorting which, in the end, boosts its results in terms of integration. Vocational high schools do not choose.

In the medium and long term, the implications of the InserJeunes logic are cause for concern. This head-on – and distorted – competition between the school path and the apprenticeship path will first of all put vocational high schools in difficulty, which risk, on the one hand, having to be “content” with pupils whose apprenticeship does not exist. he will not have wanted, and, on the other hand, to see some of their sectors deserted – while being pushed to bet everything on a few “profitable” sectors. Funny way to thank the teachers of these establishments, as the Snuep-FSU union emphasizes, for their daily commitment “So that all young people without exception continue their education and obtain diplomas”. Especially since the double effect of the reform of the professional baccalaureate, whose teaching content has been impoverished, and of Parcoursup, will make it ever more difficult for young people from these fields to continue their studies. And the possibility for them, in the end, to be masters of their choices, and of their life.