They always slept together, she went on her sister's first date and one look was enough for them. But after Nikita (22) was suddenly taken from life in an accident at the end of January, twin sister Anouk suddenly had to continue alone after a simple 'bye, see you tomorrow'. “We have always said: if we go, we go together.”
Florine Nesselaar, Stijn Tielemans
Latest update:
19:11
