The finalist of the Australian national stage of the Miss World pageant spoke about life with sociopathy and narcissism. She shared her story with the Mirror.

Kanika Batra, 26, said she was diagnosed with dissocial and narcissistic personality disorder at the age of 21. Then the girl could not believe that she was born “insensible”, but this was confirmed by several doctors.

Batra admits that she does not feel remorse or guilt for her actions, but does not believe that because of this she can automatically be considered a bad person. “My experience of sociopathy is completely different from what is usually shown on television. I am not plotting murders while sitting at home, but I am fighting depression because I cannot communicate normally with people, ”said the beauty queen.

In addition, she believes that the difference between good and bad lies not in the ability to feel good or evil, but in the ability to choose the right one between them. “People with empathy are capable of terrible things. For example, crimes motivated by passion, ”added Batra.

She said that she tries to be a good person, to help family and friends and not to violate generally accepted moral norms.

The girl also admitted that at first she did not want to talk about her diseases, because she was afraid of losing her job and prospects in life, but then she realized that her condition would not change, and it would be better to try to help other people with the same diagnoses.

Kanika recently launched a Youtube channel that talks about life with sociopathy and narcissism.

