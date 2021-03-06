Universal income or activity of Benoît Hamon, life salary of Bernard Friot, “minimum youth” of the Socialist Party … the idea of ​​ensuring a vital monetary base or a salary for everyone and, thereby, to try to guarantee him a little – so little, often – security in his existence has become one of the important topics of debate, particularly since the presidential election of 2017. But, like all the apparent evidence, there is there is a matter of critical examination.

The myth of Sisyphus

Most of these proposals carry the idea of ​​counterbalancing the rigors of wage exploitation or those of precariousness and unemployment by the allocation of an income allowing any individual to survive in this world of bullies. Without a doubt, such provisions allow many workers, families, to keep their heads above water. At the same time, if we stop there, is there not the risk of accepting a form of implicit renunciation of eradicating unemployment and changing work, a way of trying to heal wounds without attack the sword that made them?

In Western thought, work is often thought of as punishment. The character of Sisyphus, in Greek mythology, is one of the illustrations. Condemned for having defied the gods of Olympus, he must eternally push a rock and hoist it to the top of a mountain, before it falls all the way down, forcing it to resume its ascent. Humanity is thus condemned to work eternally, to “push its rock” in order to live. In the Christian tradition, Adam, for having eaten the forbidden fruit of the tree of the knowledge of Good and Evil, is also condemned, with Eve, his companion. He must earn his bread by the sweat of his brow and suffer in order to live. At the same time, through his perseverance in work, man can find the way to his redemption.

Addiction problem

Marx at the same time inscribes himself in this filiation and breaks with it. Of course, he too notes that wage labor is alienation, but at the same time he links it not to a divine sanction, but to a social relationship, that of the proletarian with his employer who exploits his labor power. . Also, in “Capital”, he underlines that, for the worker, real life begins when he leaves his activity as an employee. When he works twelve hours, does he regard these twelve hours of activity “as a manifestation of his life, as his life? On the contrary, life begins for him where this activity ceases ”. It is for all this that Marx considers that “the reduction of the working day is the fundamental condition” of human liberation.

True freedom supposes going beyond the wage earner and its forced labor.

Certainly, since Marx, the situation of the workers has improved; however, the extension of social protection, the establishment of wage rules, the fruit of social and political struggles, have not destroyed capitalism. Insecurity and dependence on employers still overwhelm the employee. This is also why the salary for life, presented as the major key to the liberation of the working people, is, for Marxist thought, a misunderstanding. True freedom supposes going beyond the wage earner and its forced labor.

Rather than wondering what would be the interest of an income attributed to any individual whatever their situation, income which may be very insufficient for millions of people, is it not better to wonder about the reasons which means that so many people are in poverty, unemployed, have precarious jobs, hardly have a decent income? Everything suggests that the insufficiency or absence of income, which is essential for real human development, is linked to the way in which income is created. Why are millions of unemployed workers excluded from the productive activity and are therefore also excluded from a fair distribution of the wealth that it creates? The reason is the obsessive desire of the capitalists to reduce the cost of labor in order to increase their profits.

Reduced working time

By tackling this cost of capital, profits, dividends and other levies made by capital, by shifting business management and the use of money in favor of social efficiency rather than profitability financial, by finally instituting a right of employees to intervene in the company with real powers, we can create the conditions so that everyone participates in the creation of wealth or can benefit from paid training in order to occupy a new job. By securing employment, we secure income. This is the strength of the communist proposal to secure employment and training with a good income at each stage.

The reduction in working hours and the security of employment and training extend Marx’s intuitions. The possibility of giving everyone the leisure to do something other than work, so that they have time to cultivate themselves, to have fun, to exchange, to be useful to others … the right to pass from one employment to another, without suffering unemployment, and if need be to benefit from paid training, lies in this communist aim of going beyond capitalism and wage labor, and of greater efficiency for the population, the society and the environment. The eradication of unemployment and the right to paid training open up the possibility of participating in a non-market activity, during which the worker does not have to sell his labor power, to exercise a salaried activity. These are major vectors for overcoming capitalism. In addition, there are economic, financial and monetary measures, new rights for businesses and for society to make these conquests possible.