Brice Hortefeux on franceinfo on September 9, 2020 (RADIO FRANCE)

“The phrases are robust and the report is weak, that is the truth”, deplores Wednesday, September 9 on franceinfo Brice Hortefeux, LR MEP and former Minister of the Inside of Nicolas Sarkozy, about insecurity in France, whereas the federal government was in seminar, particularly to debate the topic. “Within the press releases that come out of this seminar, we speak about all the pieces besides that”, regrets the MEP. “It is fairly symbolic” that he solely arrive in fourth place on the agenda. “Both it’s a necessary topic and we put it in quantity one of many considerations, or we take into account that it’s not the topic and due to this fact we don’t speak about it.”

“On the phrases, there is no such thing as a drawback”, continues Brice Hortefeux. “Merely, what’s the line of the federal government? Is it the road that’s defended by Mr. Darmanin? Is it the road that’s defended by Mr. Dupond-Moretti?”

We do not perceive something. The hallmark of this authorities is confusion. Brice Hortefeux to franceinfo

“However we have had sufficient of the avalanches of phrases”, regrets the previous Minister of the Inside. “There’s this actuality, there’s an evolution of delinquency which is at present terribly worrying. This evolution is a drift”, explains Brice Hortefeux, who had himself lowered the variety of police when he officiated at Place Beauvau. “We lowered them as a result of there was a serious world disaster which required everybody to make an effort. However what’s essential is: did we scale back delinquency and did they enhance it? Actuality is sure “, he says. “So it is not working.”

The MEP additionally reacted to the moving of the European Parliament session from Strasbourg to Brussels, for well being causes. “It is a unhealthy blow that’s struck and a small maneuver”, believes Brice Hortefeux, who denounces “a small operation carried out towards France, however with the assistance of French environmentalists, who comply with torpedo the presence of the European Parliament on French territory. There isn’t any justification, the well being state of affairs in Brussels is completely no higher than in Strasbourg “, concludes the MEP.