Yes, I am vulnerable, like everyone, but not fragile, like many. Florestan.

When I wrote here yesterday that it is an obligation of the Mexican State through the government give protection and security to Xóchitl Gálvez as a pre-candidate and object of evil Lopez Obradorthere is never a lack of an offer, I was not referring only to her but to all applicants of all the colors.

Why do I insist on this topic? First, because the presence, strength and interests of the organized crime that just as it has intervened in local elections, it will do so in the federal ones, not saying who is, but being able to violently point out who is not and alter the process, march and government of the country. And second, because as a reporter I was a privileged witness, that’s what this job is like, of the assassination of Luis Donaldo Colosioon March 23, 1994, which was a turning point in that Mexico that it was not broken because it was another country and there was no Polarization nor the levels of criminal violence that we live today.

I understand that you cannot take care of everyone, but it is not about everyone, but about those with real possibilities and whose violent absence would create a crisis not seen in Mexico, very distant and much more serious than that of that 1994 that, like it or not, managed and surpassed Carlos Salinas.

And today here we are in the worst of all worlds: that Lopez Obrador does not want to give them protection or that, offering it, they reject it with the same argument of distrust that he handled as a candidate, saying about the armed forces what he denies and extols today.

Finally, when today we exceed 161 thousand murders so far this government and violence is a constant at all levels, neither the government nor the candidates can evade the issue of personal security because courage is one thing and advertising courage is another.

And it’s not just them there, no, it’s much more; it is here us.

1. AMLO.- He president said yesterday that accepted under protest the notification of the INE for not to mention Xóchitl Gálvez, when it is not so. On December 1, 2018, he protested to keep and keep the Constitution and the laws that emanate from it, where there is no room for that figure of accepting under protest. is the Constitution;

2. ILLEGALITY.- The Electoral Tribunal discusses today the project of magistrate Janine Otálora that is going for the suspension of the processes to choose presidential candidates of Brunette and Opposition Front; that both of them they have to be suspended for violating the law, are illegal; and

3. BREAK.- The Legal Adviser of the Presidency, María Estela Ríos González, said that she agrees vacationargument with which the notification of the INE to López Obrador was rejectedand eluded reporters at the mourning ceremony of Benito Juarez, in the presidential palace, and then sent a bulletin. One question: if they are closed for vacation, who wrote and approved that newsletter?

See you tomorrow, but in private.

