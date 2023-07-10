Military and police personnel carry out control operations in the neighborhoods most affected by violence, in Esmeraldas (Ecuador). Vincent Gaibor

There is not a day in Ecuador in which those killed by violent crimes do not number in the dozens. The violence is no longer concentrated in Guayaquil and is spreading to other cities such as Durán, Manta, Quevedo and Quito. The attacks are at any time of the day, perpetrated by hitmen or bomb attacks. The targets can range from a neighborhood store to judicial units where hearings are held and the victims include children.

The small South American country, considered just a few years ago as one of the most peaceful in the region, is experiencing the worst insecurity crisis in its history. Police statistics reveal that between January and June of this year, 3,513 murders have been registered, which means an increase of 58% compared to 2022. That year the homicide rate was 26 per 100,000 inhabitants, and currently It already stands at 20, with a tendency to grow, with which it is estimated that by the end of the year it would close at 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, making it the most violent country in the region.

This catastrophic scenario occurs in the midst of anticipated presidential and legislative elections in which the new government will have no room for improvisation, warns Carolina Andrade, a security analyst. “You can’t keep waiting for things as basic as equipping the Police,” says Andrade. The eight presidential candidates know that insecurity is the main concern of Ecuadorians who are permanently threatened by crimes such as extortion and kidnapping that have increased by up to 300% compared to 2022.

For the political analyst Oswaldo Moreno, the citizen must demand from the candidates “that they explain what the public security policy will be and that they assume that the responsibility lies solely and exclusively with the Executive, not with local governments, nor with the Assembly,” he says. Moreno, because that has been the constant struggle of the governments on duty every time insecurity increases.

In the government plans that the pairs presented to the electoral authority, all have placed security as their priority objective, the majority agree on five points: provide inputs to the public force, purge the Police, reforms to the judicial and penal system , control of prisons and stop transnational organized crime; however, the speeches of some of them on how they will execute a public security policy worries Moreno. “There is a kind of candidate who disguises himself as Bukele, who refers to not feeding the prisoners and forced labor.”

He refers to some statements by Otto Sonneholzner, who proposed that people in prisons “carry their own weight, less dangerous people can sweep streets, improve public infrastructure to generate income and not cost us,” said the candidate, who presented a five-pronged proposal, including arming the Police and disarming criminals, creating an elite squad of the Police and the Armed Forces, allowing judges and prosecutors who deal with cases of the most dangerous criminals to even dispatch from abroad.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Other applicants such as Bolívar Armijos contemplate sending Law 100 on security to the new Assembly, in which it contemplates that “murderers spend in jail the same time that their victims had to live, assuming an average life of 100 years.” explain the text. For example, “if the person kills a 75-year-old person, he will spend 25 years in jail. If he kills a 50-year-old, he will spend 50 years in jail, if he kills or rapes a 10-year-old, he will spend 90 years in jail. In addition, he assures that from the first week of his term he will expel foreigners with criminal records and as part of his security policy “massive self-defense and Krav Maga classes for women victims of gender violence and adolescents” are contemplated.

The candidates agree that security must be assumed with a “strong hand.” That is the phrase they repeat the most in a campaign that has not officially started yet, but Andrade insists that “clear priorities and experience are needed, because improvisation has cost us to get to the moment we are living,” he adds. Ecuador will go to early presidential and legislative elections on August 20, to culminate the period that Guillermo Lasso interrupted with the “cross death” decree, which was to end in May 2025.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.