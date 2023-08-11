Morena Domínguez, 11, died on Wednesday in a hospital in the province of Buenos Aires after two criminals on a motorcycle hit her to take her phone while she was on her way to school. The neighbors denounce that it was not fortuitous: in a punished area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where they never see the police, the gang that attacked her was already known. The death of Morena, viralized on social networks by the security video, has captivated the country and uncovered the pot of false news that has dominated the political agenda before the presidential primaries this Sunday. Two men, ages 25 and 28, were arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with the murder, but for much of the day the culprit was a 14-year-old teenager.

The suspect had a long history of arrests, and his photograph, name, and criminal record circulated through the media while speeches in favor of a strong hand against crime and a lowering of the age of criminal prosecution, today at 16 years. Among the shouts in the air, the opposition found its first culprit. In February of this year, the Peronist deputy Natalia Zaracho had been arrested during an altercation with the police of the province of Buenos Aires. According to what she recounted then, she was returning from Congress when she saw that the policemen were beating a minor and she stopped her car to face them. “They were hitting her on the floor, she was drugged, and you could tell she was a minor,” she said. Zaracho tried to separate the officers by identifying herself as a deputy, but she ended up handcuffed in a patrol car. The minor was the same one that the police arrested on Wednesday as a suspect in the girl’s crime.

Both events happened in the west of Lanús, a district that borders the city of Buenos Aires where half a million people live. The province of Buenos Aires is the territory of the Peronism that hopes to continue in the Government after the October generals, but Lanús is one of the most important bastions of the opposition in enemy land. The economic crisis is the great issue of this year’s elections, but in the province the debate on insecurity prevails. Some 13 million people live there – 37% of the voting population of Argentina – and his prosecution investigates an average of 277 robberies each day.

Victoria Villarruel, a pre-candidate for vice president who accompanies the far-right Javier Milei, was the first politician to point to Zaracho. She demanded on social networks that the Peronist deputy respond “for being an accomplice of a criminal” and that I owed him explanations to the family of the murdered girl. The version that a teenager “defended” by a Peronist deputy, who emerged in politics from social movements, was responsible began to run without a chain. It was false, but it captured the discussion of the last days of the campaign.

“I live in a popular neighborhood, with my neighbors we suffer these situations daily, they are not going to come to explain what daily insecurity is for our families,” replied Zaracho, a resident of the same neighborhoods in the south of Buenos Aires. where Morena Dominguez died. The leader of the arm that integrates in Peronism, Juan Grabois, offered a little more context: Morena’s father, a cardboard worker like Zaracho, was part of one of the cooperatives founded by his union, the Movement of Excluded Workers, which make up workers in the informal economy.

“Morena’s relatives are our colleagues, they are our brothers, and the girl who is not with us today could be our daughter,” downloaded Grabois, the ruling party’s presidential candidate who runs to the left of the current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, who He presents himself as the pre-candidate for unity endorsed by the Government.

Grabois, a great reference for social movements in Argentina, generates special suspicion among the opposition, which sees him as the operator that manages the force of the streets in favor of the Government. “He has set up a phenomenal business in vulnerable neighborhoods,” Diego Kravetz, head of security for the city of Lanús and candidate for succession to his mayor, criticized him on Thursday. Its political boss and current mayor, Néstor Grindetti, hopes to be governor of the province. Both intend to lead a change of political sign in the province under the umbrella of Patricia Bullrich, champion of the hard wing of the Together for Change alliance, who is fighting a tight internal fight against the mayor of the capital, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, for leading the opposition after Sunday’s primaries.

Kravetz was the only politician who raised his voice on a Thursday marked by mourning. In another radio interview, he ran into journalist Ernesto Tenembaum, who asked him why his office had targeted the teenager as responsible for the crime and insisted on pointing out the responsibility of Grabois and Zaracho. “The boy said ‘it was me’, it is written in the court case,” argued Kravetz. The prosecution denied it on the same radio.

Morena’s crime, and the fingers pointing at another minor as responsible for the crime, returned the debate on the “strong hand” to an electoral campaign that was bogged down for months in the economic crisis. “We all hope that there will be punishments for those responsible for the crime,” said the current governor of the province, the Peronist Axel Kicillof, who hopes to renew his term in October. “Yesterday I was working all day and until dawn. I only went out through the media, trying not to generate a discussion in the trenches about this because it is a tremendously sensitive topic. From his game they entered the ring. Massa pointed out that “a new juvenile criminal regime is needed” for minors between “14 and 18 years”; Sergio Berni, Kicillof’s Minister of Security, stated that he “has been fighting to lower the age of criminal responsibility” for “years ago and in absolute solitude.”

The rest of Thursday has anticipated the silence of the electoral ban, which begins this Friday, while the residents of the Villa Diamante neighborhood fired Morena in procession.

