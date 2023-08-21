Insecurity and the economic crisis are the main challenges of the next president of Ecuadorwho will have seventeen months to lead a politically complex country, and with the expectation of the effects of the El Niño phenomenon and an eventual decrease in income.

Correísta Luisa González and businessman Daniel Noboa will compete for the Presidency on October 15. Whoever wins must complete the period for which Guillermo Lasso was elected.

Ecuador closed 2022 with the highest rate of violent deaths in its history, registering 25.32 per 100,000 inhabitants, but the trend for this year may reach, and even exceed, 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, he told EFE security expert Fernando Carrión.

“The growth rate of violence in Ecuador is the highest in the Americas. And that would mean that, at the end of this year, Ecuador would be located, probably, in the third place of the most violent countries in the region”, he indicated.

Proof of this spiral of violence attributed to organized crime is the murder, on August 9, of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, riddled with bullets as he left a rally in Quito, and after having denounced that he had received death threats.

One of the biggest sources of violence in the country are the prisons, where more than 400 inmates have been murdered since 2020 in a series of massacres between rival gangs, who have transferred their disputes from the streets to prisons.

Insecurity also has a “huge economic cost” and a “very serious impact on production and consumption,” says economic analyst Alberto Acosta Burneo, who draws attention to the impact of this situation on investment and growth.

A “quite complex environment” awaits the next president, because the external situation has deteriorated, international interest rates continue to rise, and this makes external financing more expensive and scarce.

“The capital market is still closed for the country,” recalls Acosta Burneo. This weakness of the international markets and a fall in the prices of certain raw materials, particularly oil, have caused the year to start with a fiscal deficit”, details the specialist, to which is added a risk premium of around 2,000 points. .

Added to this are the eventual effects of the El Niño phenomenon, which is forecast for the end of the year.

“According to official information, the drop in the economy will be between 10,000 and 12,000 million dollars, which would be higher than what fell with the covid-19 pandemic,” Carrión commented.

This economist predicts that “agricultural and livestock production, road infrastructure, electricity, (the construction of) schools will fall”, which will increase poverty, inequality and violence.