Nayib Bukele’s face is very recurrent in the clothes that are for sale in informal businesses in the center of San Salvador. Victor Pena

85% of Chileans perceive an increase in crime in the last year, according to the UC Home Safety Barometer recently published in the South American country. Crime has been the main concern of citizens for months and half of the population believes that “public and private freedoms should be suppressed” to control it (CEP, July). Although the majority supports the democratic system, 60% consider that authoritarianism is justified in certain crises, such as uncontrolled crime (Alberto Hurtado-Critera University, August). In this complex social climate, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is the second highest valued international leader by Chileans (77%, Cadem), only behind his Caden counterpart, Justin Trudeu (78%). His popularity is such that only two ministers in Gabriel Boric’s government are better known than him.

Trudeau’s positive assessment is a hair higher, but only 45% of those surveyed know who he is (he is among the three most unknown in the survey), while 85% of Chileans know or have heard of the Salvadoran. “It is a very high level. He has climbed 10 points since March, when we started measuring him,” says Roberto Izikson, director of the Cadem pollster. “Almost no minister of Gabriel Boric’s Government is so well known in the country [dos de 24] and those levels of positive evaluation would be desired,” adds the political scientist, convinced that Chile has probably never been so exposed to populist and semi-authoritarian leadership.

To combat the gangs, the main criminal organizations in the Central American country, Bukele has imposed a state of exception in El Salvador in which he has militarized security and citizen guarantees have been suspended for almost a year and a half. More than 71,000 people, including more than 1,600 minors, have been detained by security forces. The homicide rate, for years one of the highest in the world, reached a rate of 7.8 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022. Despite reports of torture and disappearance by human rights organizations, the president’s popularity levels are around 90%.

In Chile, according to figures from the National Prosecutor’s Office, in 2022 a rate of 6.7 homicide victims per 100,000 inhabitants was recorded, an increase of 46% compared to 2021. Chilean economist Rodrigo Valdés, in charge of the Department of the Western Hemisphere for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warned in EL PAIS that there is an issue of security and crime in the region “which must be given greater importance from the point of view of macroeconomics.” “It affects economic growth, people’s quality of life, and the desire to invest. It is time for the region to give even greater weight to this issue, because it has implications in many dimensions,” he noted.

For the doctor in sociology and director of the Urban Security Center of the Alberto Hurtado University, Franz Wanderschueren, the reasons for the good evaluation of Bukele in Chile are three: the dominant perception that insecurity has increased and that the Boric Government does not has been effective in combating crime; the great gap that exists between victimization and perception of security; and the lack of immigration control, where former prisoners from the Venezuelan Aragua entered the country and “began to exercise extortion to which Chile was not accustomed.”

Wanderschueren adds that there has not been a forceful reform of the police. Carabineros, heavily punished by citizens in 2019 for its disproportionate use of force during the social outbreak, is now one of the highest-rated institutions in Chile. To address the security crisis, Boric’s Executive is developing a profound reform, while several laws have been passed in Congress, such as the mandatory use of body cameras in their uniforms, or the expansion of the margin for legitimate defense and increased penalties for those who attack them.

British journalist Michael Reid, an expert on Latin America, suggests that the left often makes a mistake in not taking the issue of security seriously: “Their response is usually sociological, in the sense that they want to confront the causes of crime, when The population is demanding that he protect them. The problem of not facing insecurity is that there is a danger of causing frustration among citizens and the demand for drastic and authoritarian measures that lead to the violation of human rights.”

Bukele is using his popularity to set up a “kind of civil dictatorship,” says Reid, with mass trials and taking legislative and judicial control. The former senior editor of The Economist He predicts that many Salvadorans who are happy with the security policy today will regret having supported it in the future.