Insects, violence against children, sound barrier … it’s the news of the week for children (ASTRAPI / BAYARD PRESSE)

Bees, mosquitoes, ants and other little beasts don’t have the heart to party in this week’s episode: according to a scientific study, about a third of the insects are threatened with extinction … So they decided to express their anger. To understand their fed up, Marina from franceinfo went to hand the microphone to Léon the drone, Mireille the bee and their flight mates.



Rainbow and supersonic flight



The news of the week also takes us for a ride in the air: Wednesday, a fighter plane crossed the sky over the Paris region. Flying at supersonic speed, it broke through the sound barrier, causing a loud “bang” heard by locals. But how does the sound barrier work? In the show of the week, Estelle goes around the question.

Also on the menu: a major consultation launched to fight against violence against children, a serious but important subject. And the colorful victory of a blue-white-red cycling champion.

Tired of little chefs at school

Fabio sees red: this schoolboy is fed up with little chefs who make their law in the playground or in class. He tells it in the column “We tell each other everything” this week. Hi Info! gives him advice to deal with this annoying situation.

To change your mind, nothing better than good jokes, even more so when they talk about … funny animals! And to think of something else, Alice has the solution: to dive into the imaginary world of Alysia with the five heroes of the comic strip “The legendaries”, also adapted in cartoon. She left her favorite on our answering machine: on 01 47 79 40 00, children can tell us their questions on current affairs, their favorite music or cinema or their blues, and of course their best riddles. They may appear on the next show. Good listening !