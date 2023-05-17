Insects | The spots on the wings of the spring butterfly are staring – at least in the opinion of birds of prey

Already in April–May, you can see adult overwintering damselflies fluttering around, and you can recognize them by the large eye spots on their wings.

They are known to repel predators, but it has been debated whether the reason is the eye-likeness or the flamboyance.

At least the birds perceive the spots specifically as eyes, British and German researchers now show in their experiments with chicks.

They got the chicks used to nibbling on larvae that were hung on the stern wall of a narrow passage.

The birds also learned to retrieve the caterpillar when there was a gray piece of paper patterned with mixed white spots in front of it.

In test situations there were two round white spots on the chest, inside which the smaller gray spots seemed like eyeballs looking either to the left, to the front or to the right.

Along the corridors, you came to the sheet either diagonally from either side or directly in front.

The eye spots made the chickens hesitate and turn back and forth in the hallway. The fact that they visualized the spots as eyes was revealed by the effect of gaze direction.

They hesitated the least if the spots were looking away, i.e. in the opposite direction from where they were approached.

The dark bean moth is a medium-sized moth. At the tip of its forewing there is a clearly distinct, large black eye spot with white edges. Adult butterflies fly from the end of June to the end of July.

Hesitation did not surprise.

Already twenty years ago, it was noticed that, for example, blue tits eat damselfly butterflies much more readily if the butterfly’s eyespots have been painted to hide.

Perhaps the big spots look like the eyes of beasts to birds.

Birds may interpret the small spots on the wings of some insects as the eyes of the prey and attack them, thus sparing the more vulnerable areas.

Both however, the effect can also be explained by sheer blatantness.

The spot is an effective attention grabber, and if it startles, it may trigger an innate or learned fear that stems from the coloration of poisonous insects.

Not even a drop study can cancel the part of the glaring, but it emphasizes the power of the eye.

It, that spots looking straight ahead stopped chicks approaching obliquely suggests the so-called Mona Lisa effect, researchers note In Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

The painting is famous for the staring eyes that seem to follow the viewer across the room.

Published in Science in Nature 3/2023

Read more: A masculinity giant, “inner horns” and teeth with which you can pierce your own brain: Here are the strangest shapes of animals