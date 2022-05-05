Insects The health inspector ordered the house to be burned when a townsman asked for help in evicting the sugar larvae

The joke was meant to illustrate the difficulty of getting rid of sugar larvae. However, it led to a complaint to the Chancellor of Justice.

Authority communications excessive stiffness is often given, but a lighter grip can also go wrong. Humor is a tricky sport, and now the Deputy Chancellor has had to deal with its use.

The private individual had complained to the Chancellor of Justice about his telephone conversation with the city health inspector. He had called the health inspector for advice on the sugar larval problem.

Instead of the advice the caller needed, the health inspector had responded with a call to burn the house.

According to the complainant, the health inspector sought to incite him to work for destruction.

Town’s according to a study by Throwing the house burning was humor. Its purpose was to illustrate the inconvenience of evicting sugar larvae.

During the discussion, the health inspector had also given the right advice and, for example, instructed him to talk to the pest control company.

As a result of the incident, the health inspector had been subjected to a managerial discussion, which had gone through appropriate behavior in the performance of official duties. The health inspector also said he was very sorry about what had happened.

Attorney general Mikko Puumalainen According to the assessment made by the authority, those in the service of the authority should cultivate humorous language with restraint.

In the case, he said, the characteristics of incitement as defined in the Penal Code were not met. In its decision, Puumalainen considered that having a discussion with the management and developing the city’s internal guidelines were sufficient measures to resolve the complaint.