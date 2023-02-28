The scale in the insect world is vital for its functioning, so much so that it even determines its life, although the logic in the tiny plane of these animals may sound counterintuitive in everyday human life. But by studying them, their physics reveals fascinating mechanisms. For example, that some bedbugs have managed to control their own droppings, throwing them in unique drops, which catapult at incredible speeds as far as possible from where they feed. It is an adaptation that allows these leafhopper insects to optimize resources: they make the nutrient obtained richer than the cost of obtaining it, and it also results in a strategy to conserve energy and keep predators away.

A study, published today in the journal Nature Communications, focuses on how these (cycadelic) insects have managed to come up with this perfected model of feces “superpropulsion”, to the point that engineers who study it celebrate it as the “best” method. The study’s principal investigator, Elio Challitadetails how leafhoppers use the super droplet propulsion to remove large volumes of your debris, “up to 300 times their own body weight per day”, compared to 2.5% of humans. For the scientist, from the Georgia Institute of Technology, in Atlanta (United States), what is surprising is the process: the bedbugs obtain energy from poor-quality sources of the plant, tree sap and roots, where “only 5% of what that they consume is nutritionally useful to them”.

Being able to survive on this diet is like getting fluids in the middle of a desert, he says. Saad Bhamlaco-author and laboratory manager specialized in insects from the same North American university: “These millimeter insects use large suction muscles in their heads, a hyperdeveloped apparatus, to extract and filter monumental volumes of vegetable liquid, and also an efficient digestive system to expel it.” For the researcher, these insects are born engineers, since with their strategy “they really solve a complex biochemical problem, conserving energy, and that is fascinating.” At work they point to an equation: the energy required to extract food must pay off, spend less than what you get.

Elio Challita, left, working in the field capturing leafhoppers.

The insects studied have managed to master the physics of surface tension like the best elite scientists, details Challita with amazement: “They consume nutrients and then expel them, not in a jet like other larger animals, but in drops, since it is more profitable for them energetically, it requires less effort.” The author describes that, at the scale of these bugs, the water droplets are compact, as can be seen in the 1998 animated films. Antz: Antz (DreamWorks) or Bugs, a miniature adventure (Pixar), similar to “a plastic ball”, which sways and deforms, which has its own energy. The research highlights how insects are able to control the energy that the drop possesses when tensing with their anus; It generates it, excretes it, and throws it like a baseball, taking advantage of its potential to go further.

In the scientists’ own words: “They superpropel their feces.” Bhamla draws an analogy with a volleyball that is heading towards someone and takes advantage of it to throw it even further. Challita explains: “We realized that this insect had evolved a spring and a lever like a catapult, and that it could use those tools to repeatedly launch drops of urine at high speeds.” A catapult that accelerates its projectile to 40Gs, ten times more than racing cars, to launch it several lengths away. The researchers acknowledge that they have never measured the maximum length these droplets can shoot.

“This insect has a spring like the lever of a catapult, and it launches drops of excrement at high speed,” explains Challita.

This secretion has some special characteristics: it is sticky, but at the same time that the insect can get rid of it, and in the exact proportion it needs to be able to handle it. The authors believe this knowledge will prove useful for the design of self-cleaning structures, precision irrigation, and insect-inspired soft robotic motors.

Why study something as seemingly irrelevant as insect feces? The authors of the research explain that, although they may seem harmless, a swarm of bugs urinating simultaneously is dangerous for crops, such as wine in California, where another member of the team works. Bhamla explains: “What we don’t understand is that nobody else is fascinated, how can insects not be amazing to everyone?” “The most mundane can be wonderful”, the author reflects aloud during the TED talk linked to research.

Challita replicates in his laboratory how the physics of the microdrop works, with special cameras and on a non-stick surface.

“In the animal world there is no design, we are talking about evolution,” he says. Jose Luis Maestro Garriga, from the Institute of Evolutionary Biology UPF-CSIC in Barcelona, ​​who has not participated in this work. The entomologist, specialized in cockroaches, details how the research points to the evolutionary capacity of these bugs to survive in an ecological niche: “They are surprisingly well adapted, the insects live with the resources they get.”

The biodiversity of insects is almost infinite. A million species have been described, although it is estimated that there are approximately 3 or 4 times as many. It is a richness that also hides “an evolutionary success,” celebrates Maestro, “because all these species have developed their own way of adapting to their environment.” The loss of biodiversity, for the researcher, is not only a tragedy for the world’s natural heritage, but also a disaster for scientific knowledge.

