A report released on Friday (28), pointed out that several planes were infested with insects in the United Kingdom last year, being prevented from taking off. The document points out that eight planes were unable to leave the ground at London’s Heathrow airport in July 2021 due to wasp and bee nests blocking the ‘pitot probes’ – tubes used to measure the plane’s speed.

Seven of the planes belonged to British Airways, while one was to Virgin Atlantic, according to the report by the ‘Air Accidents Investigation Branch’ (AIIB). “The Boeing 777-300, G-STBJ was found with the right pitot probe blocked by an insect, suspected to be a bee or wasp,” the report notes.

Take-offs were canceled because authorities warned that unreliable or blocked speed indication is a “serious risk”. Which means passengers could have been in danger if the plane had taken off as scheduled.

Monitoring the planes will be necessary to mitigate the risk in the future, according to the document. “With the shift to ‘greener’ aviation, this could become even more important in the future,” he added.

The report estimates that the wasps may have created nests on the plane’s probes due to environmental factors. Air quality is one of the many factors that determine the success of pollinators. Flowers and plants give off scents that let pollinators like bees or wasps know that pollen is available. But these floral scents are being degraded by certain pollutants in the air.

The result is that animals have to work harder and travel more to pollinate. In this way, they end up choosing different areas to nest, in this case, planes.

