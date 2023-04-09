Insects | Last year predicted a weak pollinator summer this year

The right kind of weather would improve the situation. More than 70 percent of crops need insect pollination.

From summer may become weak in terms of pollinators, because the previous summer always significantly affects the pollinator situation of the following summer. Last year, Finland had a weaker pollinator summer than usual, and bumblebee populations in particular decreased drastically.

On the other hand, there were an exceptional number of pollinators last year, which shows that the right kind of weather is also of great importance, says a specialist researcher at the Finnish Environment Institute Mikko Kuussaari.

“Last year it was a long and cool spring at first, and then when it warmed up around Midsummer, it was already too hot and dry. In other words, there were a lot of bumblebee queens in the spring, but when the weather wasn’t favorable, the nest sizes didn’t increase, and as a result there were fewer pollinators than usual in July,” Kuussaari describes.

When the weather is really favorable, pollinators can multiply quickly. According to Kuussaari, it would be ideal for pollinators if spring slowly warmed up on a normal schedule without very cold and rainy periods. In summer, a good 20 degrees would be enough for pollinators.

Helsinki entomologist at the University’s Central Museum of Natural Sciences Juho Paukkunen reminds that the wintering conditions also affect the pollinator situation the following summer. A winter with a lot of snow has contributed to the success of wintering of pollinators.

According to Kuussaari, there is information about the long-term pollinator situation in Finland mainly for butterflies. Bumblebees have been monitored for four years, and other populations of Finland’s most important pollinators only started to be monitored last year.

“The situation of butterflies has deteriorated in twenty years: there are clearly more species that have declined than species that have increased in abundance. As for bumblebees, the last four years have shown that their numbers can vary a lot,” says Kuussaari.

Mantukimalainen in Caucasian liverwort in Kaarinan Tuorla in July 2021. The use of pollinators in agriculture and horticulture was presented at a media event organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

in Finland there are many endangered species among butterflies and honeybees. Honey bees include bumblebees and hermit bees.

According to Paukkunen, the most clearly declined are many northern pollinator species, which are used to cooler conditions and are therefore most affected by climate change.

In addition to weather conditions, pollinators are also threatened by the reduction of suitable habitats. Areas with abundant flowers and open meadows and meadows are important for pollinators, and such areas have been decreasing in Finland for decades.

“The chemical pesticides used in agriculture are also a threat to pollinators. Newer and emerging threats are, for example, alien species that may weaken or take over the habitats of pollinators,” says Paukkunen.

Over 70 percent of crops need insect pollination, reminds Kuussaari. Pollinators are essential for, for example, berry and fruit tree crops and many field crops such as canola, canola, broad beans and cumin.

According to Kuussaari, the vast majority of natural plants also depend on pollination by pollinators.

Kuussaari has noticed that when there is a public discussion about stopping nature loss, pollinators have a positive resonance in the minds of Finns.

“Actually, everyone considers pollinators important and supports their protection. When we take measures that utilize pollinators”, numerous other species also benefit at the same time.

Finns can help pollinators in their own yards. The most important thing to do would be to favor flowering plants, preferably early in the spring – and throughout the summer until autumn, says Kuussaari.

“For example, crocuses start to bloom as soon as there is even a little warmth. They are good food plants for bumblebee queens in the spring. Later in the summer, for example, perennial flowers and various herbs are good pollinator plants, as are flowering bushes and trees.”

According to Kuussaari, a lawn that is cut often is almost equivalent to asphalt from the point of view of pollinators. If the mowing interval of the lawn is reduced even in some places, clover and meadow hops, for example, will quickly grow on the lawn, which attract pollinators.

A particularly good act for pollinators would be to leave a natural meadow area on your property, which can be mowed once in late summer.

Insect hotel in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari 2020.

Overworked according to Kuussaari, one could freely compromise on the maintenance and cleanliness of the yard, citing the interest of the pollinators.

“There are hardly any nesting places for pollinators in the flower beds that have been cared for on top of the last one. Alternatively, you can provide nesting places by putting an insect hotel in your yard.”

Paukkunen of the Central Natural History Museum encourages to prefer willows, because they bloom early in the spring, when there are not many other flowering plants yet. He also recommends avoiding the use of pesticides.