Insects | Eight insect species previously unknown to science were found in Lapland

Metsähallitus’ surveys have found a total of ten insect species that have not been found in Finland before. Eight of these are completely new to science.

From Lapland seven fly species that are completely new to science and one stingray have been found. The Metsähallitus informs about the matter.

The release states that a total of ten insect species have been found in the surveys of Metsähallitus’ Nature Services, which have not been found before in Finland. In addition, no less than 300 insects were found in the surveys, which are known from Finland, but which have not been found in Lapland before. Surveys were made in the last two summers.

The discovery of new species was not a surprise to the Nature Services planner who did the insect surveys For Eerikki Rundgren.

“In insects, the distribution and prevalence of species is poorly known, especially here in Lapland,” he says in the announcement.

In Lapland, surveys are rarely done as official work. The surveys have largely been carried out by volunteer species experts.

In addition, it is natural that new species are found among flies and wasps, as they are the most species-rich of the insect groups.

With pistians and especially flies play an important role in Lapland as pollinators, especially in marshes. Flower flies in particular play a major role in the success of frost crops.

“However, we still can’t say anything about the role of the found insects as pollinators or as part of the rest of the natural ecosystem,” says Rundgren.

Next, the new species found in Lapland are to be described for science. Foreign researchers also participate in scientific filming. Hopefully by next year at least some of the new species will be described and thus also get a name for themselves.