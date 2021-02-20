In the Indian city of Maylavaram, Andhra Pradesh, termites ate half a million rupees that a farmer had saved. Reported by Newsflare.

Pig breeder Bijili Jamalayya, 52, kept his money in an old iron chest. He managed to set aside 500 thousand rupees (510.2 thousand rubles), which he planned to spend on building a house.

Jamalaya discovered the termites when he needed funds for running expenses. He opened the chest and saw that insects had climbed into it. They gnawed large holes in the bundles of bills and made them unusable.

Neither the pig breeder nor his relatives had bank accounts, so they only used cash. The man went to the police and said that the termites had destroyed all the money his family had. They promised to help him.

In 2017, it was reported that in India, a goat ate a wad of money that a farmer expected to spend on buying bricks. The bills were in the pocket of his trousers, which the man had left outside the bathroom door. By the time he came out, the animal had destroyed 29 2,000 rupee notes.