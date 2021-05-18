Insects Billions of piles began to rise to the ground in the U.S. – An entomologist tells us what it is all about

Despite their frightening appearance, songbirds are harmless to humans.

The United States an expected event has begun on the east coast: billions of songbirds are emerging from the soil.

Cascades have already been seen, at least in the capital Washington and in the states of Georgia, New York, Indiana and Illinois, according to Reuters.

The last time the Cossacks came up 17 years ago. Namely, the life of these insects follows a very long cycle.

“This is an amazing event. There is no such thing anywhere else in the world, ”commented Professor Emeritus of Insect Science at the University of Maryland. Michel Raupp In a Reuters interview.

He points out that despite its frightening appearance, songbirds are completely harmless to humans. However, squirming insects can make a loud noise.

Raupp talks more about the life of singers in a video related to this news.

Yet In the 18th century, mass deposits of piles were considered a biblical scourge, like hordes of locusts. However, the species are not related to each other.

Cascades can even be useful in the garden. In the larval stage, they dig holes in the soil and at the same time aerate the soil. Water permeability improves as it enters the cavities left behind by the nymph piles as the rise under the soil comes.

The life of the Cascades on earth is short. After mating, the Cascades will face mass death by the end of June.

Next time, the piles will not rise from the country until the late 2030s.