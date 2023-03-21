Insects | Bees act like cheerleaders – the swarm joins forces like a human pyramid

One bee could hang about 35 of its fellows by its legs.

Societal insects sometimes they form a mass that combines their strength as if forming the musculature of a larger animal.

This is how a wandering swarm of worker bees works, for example, when it attaches itself to a tree branch around its queen.

The swarm organizes itself into a layered structure that distributes forces a bit like a cheerleader team building a human pyramid, US researchers show In Scientific Reports.

To peer inside the swarm, the researchers hung a wooden board the size of a pizza plate to hang horizontally in the middle of the X-ray imaging equipment.

On the underside of the plate, they attached a queen bee in a tiny cage.

When thousands of workers clustered under its protection, they hung under the wooden slab in a mass, the shape of which resembled an upside-down dome.

The transillumination revealed that inside the swarm, the bees stuck to each other with their legs and formed overlapping layers, the upper ones supporting the lower ones.

When the experiment was repeated, at least about 4,000 and at most about 10,000 workers hung under the wooden board. Each of them weighed about 0.1 gram, so the amount to be carried increased from 400 grams to a kilogram.

The task remained reasonable, because the swarm was built in such a way that, regardless of the number of individuals, each layer of bees received an equal load in relation to the layer’s own weight.

In a swarm like a swarm, each individual carried less than the weight of its four friends, and that doesn’t really burden the bee worker.

According to the measurements, it could hang about 35 of its peers by its legs.

Published in Science in Nature 1/2023