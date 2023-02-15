Home page World

From: Isabelle Jentzsch

The EU has allowed crickets in food. In Italy they are now to be processed into spaghetti. (Iconic image) © Imago / chrome orange

The EU has approved the processing of insects in food. Now the first cricket spaghetti is said to be available in Italy.

Munich – Certain “novel foods” have been approved in the EU since the end of January 2023. More specifically, it is the “partially defatted powder” of Acheta domesticus, known locally as house crickets or house crickets. With the new regulation, the EU Commission authorizes certain companies to put certain products on the market that contain the insect powder for an initial period of five years.

The powder may be processed in baked goods or meat alternatives, for example. In South Tyrol, the insect breeding company “Italian Cricket Farm” has now announced that it will be launching cricket spaghetti on the market in a few weeks. In addition to the classic durum wheat flour, the pasta should contain a certain proportion of cricket flour. The company states that the demand for the new “superfood”, which is particularly suitable for athletes, is already enormous. This is reported by the online portal South Tyrol news.

Cricket Pasta: High protein and nutty flavor

The cricket spaghetti should look a bit darker than conventional durum wheat pasta, but lighter than pasta made from wholemeal flour. Due to the processed cricket flour, the taste of the pasta should be slightly nutty and reminiscent of hazelnuts and almonds. The exact ratio of insect powder and conventional flour is kept secret by the company.

The price of the protein-rich pasta, on the other hand, is no secret, but surprisingly high. “Since our pasta is four times as expensive as conventional pasta, our brand will have a high recognition value. The flour costs about 30 euros per kilogram,” explains Ivan Albano, managing director of “Italian Cricket Farm”. “Whether purists like it or not, the fact is that our flour is an ecological top product in terms of protein content and purity. It is definitely better than conventional flour for the nutrition of athletes. By charging a price that also corresponds to the real value of the flour, we want to convey this to our customers,” Albano continues.

Cricket Spaghetti: Insect meal has superfood properties

According to the company’s website, the cricket meal has a protein value of 69 percent. Crickets are a rich source of fiber and minerals, such as calcium, and contain twice as much iron as spinach. The content of vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids is also high. But despite all the potentially healthy nutritional values ​​and superfood properties, the cricket spaghetti project has met with a lot of criticism. The online portal South Tyrol news According to the Italian company, the social networks are even accused of “treason against Italian culture and Italian cuisine”.

In Germany, too, the EU approval of the insect powder has been heavily criticized. The Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs, Hubert Aiwanger, tweeted: “We are fed up with the criticism of beef/pork/poultry meat consumption, but insects should be in the food. A food company used to be closed for mealworms and cockroaches, but today it’s supposed to be ‘in’ so that vegans can get their animal protein.” , feel pain and emotions.

Insects in food are heavily criticized

After a lot of criticism, half-knowledge and false reports in social networks, the EU Commission felt compelled to clarify some facts about the approval and consumption of the small creepy-crawlies. “Nobody is being forced to eat insects” and “No, the EU is not secretly mixing insect powder into the cake batter,” wrote the EU Commission’s representation in Germany on Twitter in January.

In many parts of the world, eating insects has been part of the traditional diet for centuries, but it remains a rarity in Western cultures. Insects have been present in many foods and cosmetics for a long time. When the South Tyrolean cricket spaghetti will be on the market is still open. But there are already the first start-ups in Germany that sell cricket meal pasta or insect bars, and even those with a sweet tooth can land in sweet insect heaven with mealworm chocolate.