Insects | A new caterpillar species was found in Helsinki’s Kallio, which is still a mystery even to researchers – “Anything organic is fine”

A few years ago, a new species of insect was discovered in Helsinki’s Kallio. The caterpillar, which is related to sugar and paper caterpillars, thrives indoors, but otherwise it is still a mystery even to researchers.

What, what does it sting there at the floor line? It looks like a caterpillar, but not a sugar caterpillar, nor a paper caterpillar.

The pale wiggle is a tapeworm.

The caterpillar is the newest of Finland’s five species belonging to the caterpillar-tailed order. The other four are perhaps more familiar to many are the sugar caterpillar, the paper caterpillar, the oven caterpillar and the shingle caterpillar.