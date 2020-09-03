#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Completely yellowed leaves: a disease caused by aphids that decimates sugar beet fields. For a beet grower, the best option to remedy this is to use an insecticide banned since 2018: “With 30% less harvest we lose money, today many farmers are wondering what to say, but are we going to continue this culture?“ he confides. Authorize this insecticide again: an aberration for a beekeeper from Seine et Marne. According to him the devastation of neonicotinoids is terrible.

A disappearance of more than 75% insects

This beekeeper is indignant at the prospect of the reuse of neonicotinoids in the fields : “We lost 75% of the insects, it’s huge. Does that mean we haven’t killed enough yet? That we will continue to do so?“ Explainhe. A derogation that would only be valid for 3 years and only for beet farmers. The associations for the defense of the environment fear all the same that this provision is a box of pandora. Indeed, the day after the bill was announced, corn producers made it clear that they too wanted to benefit from exemptions.