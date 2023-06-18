Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Insect plague in the United States. The state of Nevada is currently battling massive numbers of Mormon crickets. Residents share their impressions online.

Elko – The population of the US The small state of Elko in the state of Nevada is currently fighting an insect plague. So-called Mormon crickets are invading the city of 20,000 in the northeast of the state. According to the authorities, the animals have already spread to six counties in Nevada. In hospitals, in schools and in homes, there is almost no place where the insects are not appearing in masses these days. The extent of the plague is shown by residents on social media.

insects Mormon crickets Size 2 centimeters Scientific name Anabrus simplex Preferred climate heat and drought

‘Literally everywhere’: Mormon crickets more invasive Nevada by the millions

A number of videos of the cricket plague are circulating on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. How Daily Mail previously reported, the animals would currently appear in the millions in Elko alone. The recordings show house walls, paths, streets and lawns, all of which are covered with the animals – sometimes up to 100 percent. But even in those places where the surroundings can still be seen, there are sometimes hundreds of specimens in a single square meter. Croatia is also currently fighting an insect plague.

Millions of Mormon crickets are flooding the small town of Elko, Nevada, USA. © IMAGO/xlightvalvex

On TikTok, a resident of Elko shares her experience with the network. She films the wall of her house and shows the extent of the plague. She explains: “It just gets worse and worse”. Even if the recordings already speak for themselves, she describes: “They are literally everywhere, our whole neighborhood is flooded with the things”.

“It has never hit our city so badly”: Residents of Elko suffer from an insect plague

The situation bothers the woman and her acquaintances, as she explains in the video. “The hospital is even worse overcast than my house.” She explains that the Mormon crickets are supposed to be an annual event, “but it’s never hit our town so badly.” Accordingly, she could hardly sleep due to the situation “last night it was just 15 minutes, it’s just extremely scary to know that the animals are here”.

Eliminating the animals is not a good idea, as the resident explains. “If you kill them, they come from everywhere to avenge the death, which tends to attract them to come with more of their own kind.” But anyone who wants or has to take part in public life at the moment can hardly avoid killing the animals. Last year, the authorities even called on the population to step on Mormon crickets.

“Just Hear It Crack”: Streets of Elko dotted with Mormon crickets

Many videos on the net were shot from inside cars. Again and again, users describe an unfamiliar driving experience, as does a man from Elko: “No matter where I drive, I only hear it cracking under the tires”. This can be clearly heard on the recordings. Even a video of a boater on the Humboldt River, which flows through Elko, shows: Not even the water surface is spared by the Mormon crickets.

After all, this species cannot fly. According to the University of Nevada in Reno, Mormon crickets are not real crickets at all, but “shield-shaped, short-winged katydids that resemble fat grasshoppers and cannot fly,” as the university reports. The animals could reach a body size of more than two centimeters.

Mormon crickets eat fellow crickets to survive

However, the animals are almost omnivores. In addition to their main food of perennials, grass, shrubs and crops, they would even eat their own kind in an emergency to survive. This makes a rapid disappearance of the Mormon crickets extremely unlikely without specific measures. The university states that the animals love dry weather and could cause “considerable economic losses to pasture, farmland and home gardens.”