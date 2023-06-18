Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Two places in Croatia that lie on the Danube are fighting a mosquito plague. (Iconic image) © Patrick Pleul/dpa/Panthermedia/Imago

Croatian cities are fighting a mosquito plague. In the middle of summer, many people seem to avoid going outside. This is probably nothing for vacationers.

Vukovar/Munich – The summer weather tempts you to spend many hours in the fresh air. Many people are drawn to other countries for a break. While the rush to Italy is great and some decide to vacation on the beach, others prefer a city break. The choice can also fall on Croatia. In two places, vacationers currently have to reckon with a heavy insect plague – similar to the USA, where some residents resort to snow plows to fight locusts.

Vacation in Croatia: Insect plague of enormous proportions – “natural disaster”

The cities of Vukovar and Osijek are located in the interior of Croatia. With the Danube flowing past Vukovar and a tributary meandering past Osijek, it provides the perfect conditions for mosquito populations to thrive. And that to the annoyance of the residents. “We’re going to spend the summer indoors,” a local resident said Bild.de citing the Croatian newspaper 24 Sata reported. Entrance doors and windows are full of mosquitoes.

Within twelve hours, the health institute caught more than 11,000 of the insects. Repellents against mosquitoes are in short supply, it is said. The mayor of Vukovar has now classified the plague as a “natural disaster”. If you walk through the city for a quarter of an hour, you would “be bitten by over a hundred mosquitoes, which will literally attack you in swarms,” ​​he told the Croatian newspaper. These are not necessarily arguments for holidaymakers to visit the cities.

Croatia: Vacationers must reckon with poison sprayed over cities

However, if that doesn’t stop you, you should probably stock up on mosquito spray while you’re still in Germany. But the cities are also taking measures to get the plague under control. However, this is associated with high costs. Airplanes spray poison against the insects, aiming to kill them before they hatch. According to the report, it should cost 1.5 million euros Bild.de. Some tourists may prefer to travel to other countries, although the poison sprayed has no effect on humans – provided it is used in the prescribed quantities.

In Mallorca, however, residents are also facing an “invasion”. However, mosquitoes are not the issue here. The rush of tourists to two beautiful bays is a problem for the locals. They’re “panic about what’s to come.” (mbr)