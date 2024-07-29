An invasion of dragonflies on the beach. The ‘army’ surprises the bathers, overwhelmed by the wave of thousands of insects arriving from the sea. There are those who watch in dismay, those who gather their costumes and towels to escape, those who protect themselves in some way to emerge unscathed from the storm.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. It’s crazy,” says Helene Dombrovski, who filmed the scene on a beach in Westerly, Rhode Island.