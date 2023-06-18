Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Insect invasion of US: Millions of mini-Mormons occupy inner cities. (Archive image) © Imagebroker/Imago/Archive image

In the USA, parts of Nevada are being hit by masses of insects. Named after the Mormons, the animals cannot fly and crawl over streets and walls.

Elko, Nevada – In northeastern Nevada, just south of the Idaho border, a myriad of insects cover the streets of the town of Elko. They sit on all plants and even crawl up the walls of the local hospital. Among other things, the TV station showed CNN Video recordings of the eerie appearing masses.

“To get the patients into the hospital, we had people here with leaf blowers, brooms and even a tractor with a snow plow to push them away in heaps,” Steve Burrows, director of public relations at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, told local television KSL TV.

Insect plague in the USA: “Mormon crickets” invade cities in their thousands

The populations of the insects, which are native to western North America, are not necessarily popular with the residents of the mini-metropolis with just over 20,000 inhabitants. “They’re just gross,” Precious Drake from Elko told the station. “They look like spiders and they go everywhere.” A Twitter user named Carolyn posted a video showing the full extent of the invasion of the so-called Mormon crickets. In it, a female passenger films the road from a moving car.

At first glance, the asphalt seems to be moving, but then it becomes clear: it is so densely covered with Mormon crickets that they can hardly be recognized as individual animals. “I think I can hear them cracking,” says the actor in a disgusted tone. Incidentally, Mormon crickets cannot fly. According to the University of Nevada at Reno, the insects are not true crickets at all, but “shield-shaped, short-winged katydids that resemble fat locusts and cannot fly,” according to the university. The animals can reach a size of more than two centimeters when fully grown.

Mormon crickets in the USA: Millions occupy house walls

The fake crickets have another quality that makes them seem spooky from a human perspective. They eat not only perennials, grass, shrubs and crops. They are also cannibals and will eat each other when hungry, dead or alive.

The Mormon crickets prefer dry Weather, as is prevalent in Nevada, and can cause “significant economic losses to rangeland, farmland and home gardens,” according to the University of Reno. Last June, farmers in northeastern Nevada were already battling the voracious insects that were destroying their crops.

USA: Insect plague favored by higher temperatures

According to the report by USA today May have originated in the 1800s when false crickets ravaged the fields of Mormon settlers in Utah. With the increasing drought and rising temperatures Explosive animal invasions have worsened.

In 2017, Arlington, Oregon experienced the most extreme Mormon cricket outbreak since the 1940s. The roads were “smeared with the crushed entrails of the giant insects” that were damaging nearby wheat crops, the reported Associated Press.

In Germany, the ever-expanding Asian tiger mosquito is causing concern. The invasive species, in contrast to the mosquitoes that are already native, can transmit dangerous diseases. (n / A)