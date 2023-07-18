Insect enters snorkel while swimming and stings 70-year-old in the throat

A 70-year-old man was stung in the throat by an insect that entered his snorkel while swimming in the sea. A nightmare scenario for every bather, which happened in the early afternoon of today, Tuesday 18 July, in Sistiana, in the province of Trieste.

After being stung, the 70-year-old managed to reach shore and beg for help. The 112 call was immediately triggered, with the intervention of an ambulance and a self-medication on the spot.

Upon their arrival, according to reports from Il Gazzettino, the man was conscious but with obvious breathing difficulties. He was taken to the Cattinara hospital in non-serious conditions.