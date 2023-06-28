With the summer there is a boom in outdoor activities such as trekking, camping and swimming, which however can be the occasion of a greater risk of being stung by insects, in particular by hymenoptera such as wasps, bees, hornets. “Adverse reactions to hymenoptera venom concern percentages ranging from 0.3 to 3.6% of pediatric patients – explains Michele Miraglia del Giudice, president of Siaip (Italian Society of Pediatric Allergology and Immunology) and professor of Pediatrics and Pediatric Allergology and Immunology at the ‘Luigi Vanvitelli’ University of Campania in Naples – The prevalence of systemic reactions, such as urticaria, redness, itching, wheals, swelling of the eyelids or lips, ranges from 1 to 3%. to identify the stinging insect is important for the diagnostic-therapeutic pathway”.

But how to distinguish the type of insect responsible? “Looking first of all at the lesion on the skin – suggests Siaip – bee stings and wasp stings are distinguished because the sting of the bee, unlike that of the wasp, is lost during the sting, remaining stuck in the skin site affected. And it must be removed as soon as possible because the poison spreads for the first 10-20 seconds: the sooner you intervene, the less the discomfort will be. Hornets, on the other hand, are recognizable by their large size and the intense pain caused by their sting”.

“The most frequent reactions are of the local type – Miraglia del Giudice points out – Redness, swelling, pain and itching normally occur following hymenoptera bites. The symptoms can last several days. Extensive local reactions usually develop from 6 to 12 hours after a sting, they increase in size for 24 to 48 hours and last 5 to 10 days or more.Usually require only symptomatic treatment with cold packs, oral analgesics or oral antihistamines, and/or with local steroids for the erythema and inflammation.” But if in most cases the little one gets away with a great fright and pain at the site of the sting, for some it is not like this: “From 1 to 3% of children can experience an allergic reaction to insect bites which can vary from mild to life-threatening, with the appearance of local to systemic signs/symptoms: skin, gastrointestinal, respiratory, neurological and cardio-vascular”, remarks Cristiana Indolfi, pediatric allergist at Vanvitelli University and Siaip secretary.

“The most serious clinical manifestation of IgE-mediated allergic reactions is anaphylaxis – continues Indolfi – In this case, it is necessary to take the child to the emergency room, where the doctors administer an intramuscular injection of adrenaline. In all patients with a history of systemic reaction Hymenoptera venom is recommended to be referred to a specialist allergy centre”.

“While waiting for the specialist pediatric allergy evaluation, it is important to prevent the risk of a further serious reaction, by prescribing a therapeutic plan that also includes self-injectable adrenaline. And to protect the child with rules that are as simple as they are important”, concludes the Italian Allergology Society and pediatric immunology.