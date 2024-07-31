Researchers at James Cook University say that food derived from insects like crickets and flies can cause allergic reactions in people with pre-existing shellfish allergies, and this is not consistently detected by currently available testing methods. Their study was published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research

Allergy Risks from Insect-Based Foods

Professor Andreas Lopata and Dr Shay Karnaneedi from JCU’s Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine said edible proteins were increasingly being produced for consumption by people and pets as a sustainable way to feed the world’s growing population.

Professor Lopata, team leader and director of the Molecular Allergy Research Laboratory, said they were highly nutritious due to their high protein content and that eating them was also good for the planet, supporting Australia’s circular economy and decarbonisation approaches.

“The problem is that they are closely related to shellfish such as shrimp, crabs and lobsters. Food allergies to shellfish affect up to 4% of the population, with these people at significant risk of suffering an allergic reaction after eating foods made from insect proteins,” said Professor Lopata.

The team studied seven cricket-based food products and two black soldier flies for their protein content and potential to trigger allergic reactions. They also evaluated two commercial food allergen test kits for their ability to protect consumers.

“We identified proteins (allergens) in insect foods that can cause allergic reactions in people with shellfish allergies. But we found that commercial shellfish allergen testing kits did not reliably detect this,” said Dr. Karnaneedi.

“This means that food allergen testing kits and food allergen labels need to account for these unique allergens in edible insects, especially since this will likely be a primary source of dietary protein for the growing human population,” said Dr. Karnaneedi.

“And those with shellfish allergies need to be aware of the potential risks from insect-based foods.”

The team also used advanced mass spectrometry methods to characterize the proteins, but this also posed challenges.

“Our study has shown that the way you choose to extract insect proteins affects the identification of allergens in different insect species,” said Professor Michelle Colgrave of CSIRO and Edith Cowan University.

“Further research is needed to standardize detection,” he said.

The mere thought of eating insects can make many people’s stomachs churn, but new research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) is shedding light on allergy-causing proteins that could pose serious health risks to shellfish allergy sufferers.

The research, published in the journal Food Chemistry, identified 20 proteins in cricket-based food products that could cause serious allergic reactions in some people.

The project was led by Professor Michelle Colgrave from ECU’s Faculty of Science and CSIRO.

Professor Colgrave said crickets and other insects could hold the key to feeding the estimated 9.7 billion people who will live on Earth in 2050.

“More than 2 billion people around the world already eat insects on a daily basis and they could represent a sustainable solution, providing proteins that complement traditional animal protein sources,” he said.

“Crickets are high in protein, nutrient-dense, and considered environmentally friendly.

“Numerous studies have shown that eating insects benefits gut health, lowers blood pressure, and is high in antioxidants.”

Although insects show promise as an alternative protein source and are identified by Agrifutures as an emerging sector with high potential, their allergenic properties are a cause for concern.

As the world searches for new and more sustainable forms of food, those with allergenic properties also need to be considered, and this is where Professor Colgrave’s research comes in.

“This research has highlighted a significant overlap between the allergenic proteins found in cricket-based food products and those found in shellfish such as crabs and shrimp,” she said.

“That’s because crickets, mealworms, and other insects are closely related to crustaceans.

“Shellfish allergies affect up to three percent of the world’s population, but they vary by age and region. In addition, people with shellfish allergies are very likely to react to insects as well.”

The fact that insects are an allergen does not prevent them from being used as a food source, but it does mean that insect-based foods must be tested and labeled correctly to ensure that allergic people do not unknowingly eat them.

The research team from ECU, CSIRO, James Cook University and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research Singapore (A*STAR) compared the proteins from whole crickets, roasted whole crickets and roasted cricket powder products to known allergens.

Their findings can now be used to detect cricket-derived allergens in food products, which can support allergen labeling and safe food production.

“Protein extraction protocols for optimal proteome sizing and quantification of arginine kinase from the common cricket Acheta domesticus for food safety assessment” has been published in Food Chemistry.

Researchers develop protein raw materials from mealworms and crickets

The VTT Technical Research Centre in Finland has developed food ingredients from mealworms and crickets that, due to their promising structure and flavour, have the potential to be used in the production of foods such as meatballs and falafel. EU legislation will change in the coming years and insect farming and processing for consumption will become a commercial activity in Europe.

Mealworms and crickets are the most widely farmed insects in Western countries. A dry fractionation method developed by VTT can be used to easily produce insect fractions with varying flavors and degrees of coarseness: fine fractions contain small amounts of the insect’s chitinous shell, which tends to feel rough on the tongue and have a strong meaty flavor, while coarse fractions have a milder flavor and contain more chitin.

Before fractionation, the fat was removed from the insects, so the insect fractions contained up to 65-80 percent crude protein.

Because insect fractions bind water and fat effectively, they are particularly suitable as ingredients in various solid foods. The fractions were tested as a raw material for falafel balls and meatballs in the VTT test kitchen, replacing 5 to 18 percent of the meatball or falafel dough with insect fractions. Insects are rich in high-quality protein: a small addition of insect fractions to the falafel dough even tripled the protein content of the falafel balls.

Many consumers and the food industry are already interested in insects as a food source of protein. However, their industrial exploitation will require the identification of the characteristics of insect raw materials and their development into a form suitable for use in the food industry.

Insects do not yet have a novel food authorisation in the EU, but one is expected to be granted in 2018. Insect products are already on sale in some European countries. Despite the lack of a novel food authorisation, insects have become a major new food trend in Europe, although eating them whole is unpalatable to many people. The widespread introduction of insects into Western countries will require the development of techniques to turn them into ready-to-use raw materials for food products.

Insects are a sustainable source of omega-3s

Insect oil is a possible new source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Insects produce fatty acids by nature and can live on organic waste. Wageningen University examines which insects can best be used for oil and what their optimal diet should be.

Insects are already used as a source of protein for humans and animals. In the process of extracting proteins, oil is also extracted. This insect oil is currently thrown away. This is a shame, shows researcher Daylan Tzompa Sosa from Wageningen University.

In her doctoral research, Tzompa Sosa examines milk fats. Out of curiosity, she once performed a similar fat analysis with the oil left over after a lab colleague had extracted insect proteins. “The oil seemed to contain a lot of fatty acids, both saturated and unsaturated.” In addition, Tzompa Sosa has shown that oil can be extracted in an environmentally friendly way, while also giving the highest yield and the best quality oil compared to other processes. Tzompa Sosa has extracted oil from, for example, mealworms, beetle larvae, crickets, cockroaches, grasshoppers and soldier flies. “All oils have a different smell, some more pleasant than others,” says the Wageningen scientist.

The industry is interested in sustainable fatty acids such as omega-3 and lauric acid. The main source of omega-3 is currently fish. It is added to cat food and farmed salmon, to food products and put into capsules. “Cats die when they are fed a completely plant-based diet without these additives. That’s why they normally eat meat. Farmed salmon instead get wild-caught fish or fishmeal.” Humans also need to consume a certain amount of fatty acids. Lauric acid (which is also found in coconut oil, for example) is supposed to have bactericidal and antiviral qualities. In addition, the use of insect oil, for example in cosmetics, is a given.

To study the breeding, diet and processing of insects for oil, Wageningen fat researchers are working together with entomologists and bio-based experts from Wageningen UR. One of these research projects is an analysis of the different fractions in the oil and their properties, because these fractions have different liquid and solid phases. A risk analysis of the use of the oil for humans and animals will also be carried out.